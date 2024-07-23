- More
Brian Ellison sweet on Onesmoothoperator's Ebor challenge if rain stays away with Melbourne Cup also on the cards
Onesmoothoperator realised a lifetime ambition for Brian Ellison when landing the Northumberland Plate at the end of June, and the trainer now has his eyes fixed firmly on a crack at the Sky Bet Ebor before a possible Melbourne Cup tilt.
Ellison won the Ebor with Moyenne Corniche 13 years ago and believes Onesmoothoperator has the right profile to have a realistic shot at adding his name to the roll of honour, as long as York is spared too much rain.
He is also itching to have another shot at the Melbourne Cup, a race which has not proved to be a happy hunting ground so far. Carte Diamond was injured on the eve of the race in 2005, while both Moyenne Corniche and Saptapadi finished down the field in 2011.
Published on inBritain
Last updated
