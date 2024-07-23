Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:53 BallinrobeHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:53 BallinrobeHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Brian Ellison sweet on Onesmoothoperator's Ebor challenge if rain stays away with Melbourne Cup also on the cards

ONESMOOTHOPERATOR ridden by Connor Beasley wins the NORTHUMBERLAND PLATE at NEWCASTLE 29/6/24
Onesmoothoperator will bid to add the Sky Bet Ebor to his win in the Northumberland Plate Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Onesmoothoperator realised a lifetime ambition for Brian Ellison when landing the Northumberland Plate at the end of June, and the trainer now has his eyes fixed firmly on a crack at the Sky Bet Ebor before a possible Melbourne Cup tilt.

Ellison won the Ebor with Moyenne Corniche 13 years ago and believes Onesmoothoperator has the right profile to have a realistic shot at adding his name to the roll of honour, as long as York is spared too much rain.

He is also itching to have another shot at the Melbourne Cup, a race which has not proved to be a happy hunting ground so far. Carte Diamond was injured on the eve of the race in 2005, while both Moyenne Corniche and Saptapadi finished down the field in 2011.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

France correspondent

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain