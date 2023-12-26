Boxing Day latest: Kempton going changed to good for a 'cracking' King George

Kempton clerk of the course Barney Clifford welcomed the arrival of 2mm of rainfall overnight and is relishing a "cracking race" in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (2.30 ), the feature race on an afternoon stacked with high-quality sport in Britain and Ireland.

A field of six, including last year's winner Bravemansgame, will go to post in the Grade 1 showdown on a card that also features the return of unbeaten superstar Constitution Hill in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle (1.55 ).

The going at Kempton was changed from good, good to soft in places to good following only a smattering of rain overnight, and Clifford said: "There's moisture in the ground but its a bit dry on top and it's lovely ground. It's a lovely morning. We had 2mm of rain overnight, which was welcome, and the ground is good."

On the excitement of the King George, he added: "There might be only six in the King George, but you can't rule any of them out and it should be a cracking race. Obviously we've got Constitution Hill in the Christmas Hurdle and the horses taking him on love good ground, so it'll be interesting."

Those rivals to Constitution Hill now number four after Kerry Lee withdrew Nemean Lion on account of the going. The six-year-old was to have been the mount of in-form Gavin Sheehan but the Presteigne trainer will still be represented by Swinton Hurdle winner Black Poppy.

Kempton's fixture on Wednesday features the Grade 2 Wayward Lad and Desert Orchid, and Clifford added: "We're due rain and heavy winds tomorrow, so we'll monitor the situation throughout the morning tomorrow."

There are a total of 11 meetings across Britain and Ireland, and Aintree prepares to host its first Boxing Day meeting. The feature of the afternoon at the Merseyside track is the Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle (1.05 ), formerly known as the Tolworth Hurdle, which was run at Sandown. The going is soft on both the hurdle and chase course.

A field of nine are set to line up in the top-level contest, including the Gordon Elliott-trained Farren Glory , Nicky Henderson's Jango Baie and Tellherthename , who is trained by Ben Pauling.

The 3m Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase (1.35 ) is the feature at Wetherby, while there is also racing at Sedgefield, Fontwell, Market Rasen, Wincanton and Wolverhampton in Britain.

In Ireland, the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase (2.20 ) is the main event at Leopardstown, with eight-time winner Facile Vega making his second start over fences. There is also racing at Limerick and Down Royal.

Non-runners

Aintree

1.05: Jackpot d'Athou

2.15: Some Scope

Kempton

1.55: Nemean Lion

3.40: Bear Ghylls, Pounding Poet, Classic Lord

