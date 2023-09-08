Blazing Billy Loughnane rides out claim - just 11 months on from debut

Billy Loughnane , the emerging name in British Flat racing, rode out his claim aboard Lambert at Kempton on Friday night, with the jockey recording a landmark 95th winner just 11 months on from taking his first rides.

The rising star of the weighing room rose to fame when in prolific form on the all-weather during the winter, regularly riding doubles and trebles at the age of just 16, and his excellent start has continued into the main part of the Flat season.

The milestone is even more remarkable given he was out for three weeks in July with a thumb injury.

An achievement in such a short time is rare, with riding greats Frankie Dettori and Ryan Moore having ridden for at least two years before becoming professional.

Loughnane is also poised to emulate them as he leads the standings for the apprentice championship with a lead of 13 over defending champion Benoit de la Sayette.

Jason Watson rode out his claim just 20 months on from his first ride, he partnered 93 winners in one season and turned professional with success at Kempton in 2018.

