BHA chair says racing must stop thinking short-term as bid to reverse fortunes is described as 'almost mission impossible'

All corners of British racing must work together and prioritise investing in its long-term future over "maximising profits during the next 12 months" to reverse the sport's fortunes, according to BHA chair Joe Saumarez Smith.

He was speaking during a panel discussion at the Asian Racing Conference in Sapporo, at which Hong Kong Jockey Club chief executive Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges said Britain was almost facing "Mission Impossible" to solve its issues because of the way the sport is structured.

Global trends around declining betting turnover and falling attendances outside of the big meetings are being felt keenly in Britain, where concerns around the prize-money offered by racecourses have led to the formation of a new pressure group, the Professional Racing Association (PRA) .