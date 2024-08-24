Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Racecourses face action if they are not open about revenues and prize-money contributions, warns Peter Savill

Peter Savill says the relationship between racecourses and horsemen needs to change
Peter Savill has called on racecourses to provide information on their racing revenuesCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

A new pressure group representing racing professionals has warned racecourses they will face consequences if they are not willing to be open about their total racing revenue and the proportion that they put into prize-money. 

The Professional Racing Association (PRA) executive will recommend to its board and then to its members that any course not willing to share its total racing revenue will be excluded in some form from a fixture list approved by the organisation.

A similar recommendation will be made about any course which the PRA has approached that did not put one-third of its racing revenue into prize-money in 2023. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Industry editor

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain