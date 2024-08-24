Racecourses face action if they are not open about revenues and prize-money contributions, warns Peter Savill

A new pressure group representing racing professionals has warned racecourses they will face consequences if they are not willing to be open about their total racing revenue and the proportion that they put into prize-money.

The Professional Racing Association (PRA) executive will recommend to its board and then to its members that any course not willing to share its total racing revenue will be excluded in some form from a fixture list approved by the organisation.

A similar recommendation will be made about any course which the PRA has approached that did not put one-third of its racing revenue into prize-money in 2023.