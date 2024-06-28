Betting turnover on British racing falls by 5.9 per cent in the first three months of 2024

The BHA on Friday reported a 5.9 per cent fall in overall betting turnover for the first three months of the year compared to the same period in 2023.

The headline figure was revealed as part of a first quarter report tied to the two-year experiment with Premier racing.

The BHA has urged caution when examining the betting figures, which account for two of the 12 key performance indicators outlined when the Premier racing project was announced.

Removing the effect of the Cheltenham Festival, the BHA reported a 2.7 per cent slide in betting on what are now Premier meetings, as opposed to 5.2 per cent at core fixtures, which is in line with a target to have Premier fixtures outperform the more run-of-the-mill racing product by 1-2 per cent.

Overall, nine of the 12 targets set by the BHA board are reported on in the first quarter summary – a further three will be judged over a longer timescale – of which the pilot scheme for Sunday evening racing has already been shelved for the moment after falling well short of the required 15-20 per cent upturn in betting compared to midweek fixtures.

Of the remaining eight, the desire to halt the decline in overall attendances for Premier meetings in 2024 has been graded 'not on track', with the same grade being awarded to the ambition to significantly reduce race clashes during the key Saturday afternoon period.

An increase in prize-money of £3.2 million for races at Premier meetings across the first three months met the overall target of a £6-7m increase in 2024, while three measure measures around field sizes and the competitiveness of the racing product have all been graded as 'partially on track.'

But it is the continued decline in the amount of money flowing into the sport through betting revenues that will be of particular concern to every stakeholder group within the sport.

In a blog post issued alongside the updates on its key performance indicators, the BHA said: "The impact of affordability checks and the challenging economic climate have contributed towards betting on racing having been in decline for some time and that trend has continued from January to March, when total betting turnover dropped by 5.9 per cent.

"More positively, the betting companies report that the number of active bettors are up, in particular on Saturdays."

The BHA pointed to what it feels are strong turnover figures for the Premier offering on Sundays, despite the headline figure of a 2.7 per cent year-on-year decline at the equivalent meetings on all days, which its says can at least partly be attributed to weather-related abandonments.

The BHA said: "The introduction of Premier raceday fixtures on Sundays has seen a particularly strong start, with betting turnover per race at these meetings 21.3 per cent higher compared to equivalent fixtures in 2023."

There will be a second quarter and half-year summary released at the end of the summer.

