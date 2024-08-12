Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:40 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:40 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Ascot juvenile star Shareholder primed for Group 1 bid after 'pretty pleasing' workout - plus Wathnan's big York plans

Shareholder with Karl Burke and James Doyle after winning the Norfolk
Shareholder with Karl Burke and James Doyle after winning the NorfolkCredit: Edward Whitaker

The Wathnan Racing team are hoping to head into York's Ebor meeting on a Group 1 high with impressive Royal Ascot scorer Shareholder set to fly the flag for the Qatar-based owners in Sunday's Sumbe Prix Morny at Deauville.

An electric winner of the Norfolk Stakes at Ascot in June, Shareholder has been kept on ice by trainer Karl Burke since that trailblazing victory but the cork is set to be popped in Sunday's Group 1 contest over six furlongs, which was won last year by star juvenile Vandeek.

"He's been great and has had a break since Royal Ascot," said Richard Brown, racing and bloodstock adviser to Wathnan Racing, on Monday. "He worked this morning and, while I haven't spoken to Karl yet, I was sent a video and it looked pretty pleasing to my eye."

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Reporter

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain