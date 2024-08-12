- More
Ascot juvenile star Shareholder primed for Group 1 bid after 'pretty pleasing' workout - plus Wathnan's big York plans
The Wathnan Racing team are hoping to head into York's Ebor meeting on a Group 1 high with impressive Royal Ascot scorer Shareholder set to fly the flag for the Qatar-based owners in Sunday's Sumbe Prix Morny at Deauville.
An electric winner of the Norfolk Stakes at Ascot in June, Shareholder has been kept on ice by trainer Karl Burke since that trailblazing victory but the cork is set to be popped in Sunday's Group 1 contest over six furlongs, which was won last year by star juvenile Vandeek.
"He's been great and has had a break since Royal Ascot," said Richard Brown, racing and bloodstock adviser to Wathnan Racing, on Monday. "He worked this morning and, while I haven't spoken to Karl yet, I was sent a video and it looked pretty pleasing to my eye."
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- Oisin Murphy reported to BHA head office after failing to arrive at Kempton when due to provide breath sample
- 'The world looks his oyster' - Tom Marquand excited about Economics reunion in Deauville Group 2 on Thursday
- Owen Burrows eyeing major prizes with in-form string after four winners from last six runners
- Inspiral on course for possible Newmarket swansong - with Kieran Shoemark not ruled out to regain ride
- Jockey hit with 20-day whip ban but vows to 'come back stronger' as he chases apprentice title
- Oisin Murphy reported to BHA head office after failing to arrive at Kempton when due to provide breath sample
- 'The world looks his oyster' - Tom Marquand excited about Economics reunion in Deauville Group 2 on Thursday
- Owen Burrows eyeing major prizes with in-form string after four winners from last six runners
- Inspiral on course for possible Newmarket swansong - with Kieran Shoemark not ruled out to regain ride
- Jockey hit with 20-day whip ban but vows to 'come back stronger' as he chases apprentice title