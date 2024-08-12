Ascot juvenile star Shareholder primed for Group 1 bid after 'pretty pleasing' workout - plus Wathnan's big York plans

The Wathnan Racing team are hoping to head into York's Ebor meeting on a Group 1 high with impressive Royal Ascot scorer Shareholder set to fly the flag for the Qatar-based owners in Sunday's Sumbe Prix Morny at Deauville.

An electric winner of the Norfolk Stakes at Ascot in June, Shareholder has been kept on ice by trainer Karl Burke since that trailblazing victory but the cork is set to be popped in Sunday's Group 1 contest over six furlongs, which was won last year by star juvenile Vandeek.

"He's been great and has had a break since Royal Ascot," said Richard Brown, racing and bloodstock adviser to Wathnan Racing, on Monday. "He worked this morning and, while I haven't spoken to Karl yet, I was sent a video and it looked pretty pleasing to my eye."