'Anything can happen in a small field' - connections of Coral-Eclipse outsiders hoping to cause an upset

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to the owners of Coral-Eclipse outsiders Dubai Honour and West Wind Blows, warned there is always the potential for an upset when a small field is involved ahead of Saturday's big race.
Just four runners were declared for the Group 1 on Thursday morning, with the sponsors making St James's Palace Stakes winner Paddington, who Raymond thinks is the one to beat, a narrow favourite at 11-10 ahead of Coronation Cup scorer Emily Upjohn at 5-4.
Dubai Honour, owned by Mohamed Obaida, is a 9-1 chance, while Abdulla Al Mansoori's West Wind Blows is the outsider of four at 20-1.
