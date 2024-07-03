- More
Analysis: Arc refuses to blink in media rights furore - but the issues have not gone away
Arena Racing Company (Arc) and Flutter Entertainment have stepped back from the brink of full-scale hostilities but that does not mean the dispute between them is over.
The gambling industry giant, parent company of Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet, is evidently unhappy with the media rights contract it signed with Arc and that is unlikely to change.
The issue between the two sides is very much one about media rights and not about the level of prize-money Arc offers, as much as some within British racing might hope otherwise, although transparency over where the money goes is a factor.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- UK general election 2024: the key seats to follow and how any changes might affect racing
- UK gambling minister Q&A: our goal is to protect the financial sustainability of British racing - I know this can be achieved
- Explainer: what happened at Bath and why did a media rights war erupt?
- Labour leader Keir Starmer: British racing 'makes a significant contribution to our economy'
- Flutter dramatically backs down in media rights war and offers Bath betting after threat of legal action
- UK general election 2024: the key seats to follow and how any changes might affect racing
- UK gambling minister Q&A: our goal is to protect the financial sustainability of British racing - I know this can be achieved
- Explainer: what happened at Bath and why did a media rights war erupt?
- Labour leader Keir Starmer: British racing 'makes a significant contribution to our economy'
- Flutter dramatically backs down in media rights war and offers Bath betting after threat of legal action