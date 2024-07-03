Racing Post logo
OpinionBill Barber
premium

Analysis: Arc refuses to blink in media rights furore - but the issues have not gone away

author image
Industry editor
Shares in Flutter Entertainment started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday
Flutter Entertainment have retreated from all-out conflict with Arena Racing Company but the dispute will continue

Arena Racing Company (Arc) and Flutter Entertainment have stepped back from the brink of full-scale hostilities but that does not mean the dispute between them is over.

The gambling industry giant, parent company of Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet, is evidently unhappy with the media rights contract it signed with Arc and that is unlikely to change.

The issue between the two sides is very much one about media rights and not about the level of prize-money Arc offers, as much as some within British racing might hope otherwise, although transparency over where the money goes is a factor.

