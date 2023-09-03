An impressive strike-rate and interesting newcomers: three key stats you need to know for Sunday's racing

It is a quiet Sunday with just three fixtures in Britain and Ireland but we have dug deep into our daily Signposts to identify some of the most notable key stats to point you towards some potential winners.

Brighton

Simon and Ed Crisford have an eyecatching 46 per cent strike-rate (6-13) at the course and head to the south coast with only one runner.

Paternoster Square is the representative, heading back to the the track having gone close over course and distance last time out. It was the third time he has finished second and he looks to break his duck in the mile maiden (1.50 ).

Paternoster Square 13:50 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Harry Burns (3lb) Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Tipperary

Aidan O'Brien's newcomers always warrant respect, particularly at Tipperary, where he has a 33 per cent strike-rate (4-12) with his two-year-old debutants. That percentage is almost double his 18 per cent record with juvenile newcomers.

The Antarctic was his last to do so in April 2022, and went on to finish second at Group 1 level, so the O'Brien-trained Los Angeles and Hypnosis are of interest in the 1m1f maiden (2.00). The former is the mount of Seamie Heffernan and related to the useful Be Happy, while Hypnosis is a full brother to Group 2 winner High Definition.

Los Angeles 14:00 Tipperary View Racecard Jky: Seamie Heffernan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Worcester

Peter Bowen is always a trainer to follow during the jumps and finds himself on the the hot trainers' list, having had four winners from his last 175 runners – at a 24 per cent strike-rate – but Saxon Queen will be of particular interest in the 2m7f handicap chase.

She will sport cheekpieces for the first time and her trainer is 3-10 when adding the headgear for the first time. The six-year-old arrives in excellent form having followed a Newton Abbot victory in June with two close seconds.

Saxon Queen 14:45 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Peter Bowen

Read these next:

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Worcester on Sunday afternoon

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.