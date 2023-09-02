The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Worcester on Sunday afternoon

Three horses to include in a multiple on Sunday . . .

Olivers Travels (3.55 Worcester)

Trained by Peter Bowen, the five-year-old shaped with promise on his hurdling debut when third of ten at Perth last time out and should run to good effect again. The gelding brings the best form into the race having landed back-to-back bumpers at this track and at Newton Abbot earlier this summer, and the quick return to action suggests that his connections are expecting more improvement to come. He produced a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings when seen over obstacles for the first time and although it's a step up in trip, stamina should not be a problem given he raced over 3m in a point-to-point event in April.

Ma Belle Noire (4.30 Worcester)

Harry Fry enjoyed his best return of winners last year since the 2018-19 campaign and Ma Belle Noire can continue her solid form again. The six-year-old mare registered her first success at Market Rasen in July, sporting first-time blinkers in place of cheekpieces, before going close to a career-best effort at Southwell last time out. The daughter of Soldier Of Fortune has been a consistent performer for the yard, achieving an RPR of at least 92 and above in all 11 appearances, and she can take advantage of stepping down in class to win again.

Secret Trix (5.05 Worcester)

Olly Murphy has made a fast start to the jumps season with 17 winners from 88 runners and is operating at a strike-rate of 19 per cent. Some of that success has been down to Secret Trix, who completed a career hat-trick with an impressive display at Uttoxeter last time out and now goes in search of the four-timer. It is not the most competitive of contests, but the six-year-old has showed significant improvement since reappearing for the first time in 99 days at Southwell in May, and he should have no issues running off a 6lb higher mark as he won with plenty in hand on his recent outing.

