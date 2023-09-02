Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Society Lion (4.10 Brighton)
Two-time winner for trainer Ed Dunlop this year, including on penultimate start. Struggled in a more competitive race last time but will be more at home back in this grade against rivals that mostly have questions to answer.
Matt Gardner
Lady Tilbury (4.20 Tipperary)
David Marnane's filly can be excused for an unplaced effort last week and is now back over her ideal track and trip.
Ron Wood
Olivers Travels (3.55 Worcester)
Trained by Peter Bowen, the five-year-old shaped with promise on his hurdling debut when third at Perth after two bumper wins. Should have no issues with the step up in trip after going close over 3m in a point-to-point in April.
Liam Headd
Ma Belle Noire (4.30 Worcester)
Won a maiden at Market Rasen in July before finishing third in a better race at Southwell next time. Should go well back in a handicap.
Rob Sutton
Inchiquin Maid (5.30 Tipperary)
Has yet to trouble the judge but her encouraging performance at Cork four days ago puts her in with a shout on the clock.
Dave Edwards
Paternoster Square (1.50 Brighton)
Ran well when just denied at this venue last time and fancied to go one better for the Simon and Ed Crisford team.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's action
