Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Society Lion (4.10 Brighton)

Two-time winner for trainer Ed Dunlop this year, including on penultimate start. Struggled in a more competitive race last time but will be more at home back in this grade against rivals that mostly have questions to answer.

Matt Gardner

Society Lion 16:10 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Eyecatcher

Lady Tilbury (4.20 Tipperary)

David Marnane's filly can be excused for an unplaced effort last week and is now back over her ideal track and trip.

Ron Wood

Lady Tilbury 16:20 Tipperary View Racecard Jky: Luke McAteer Tnr: David Marnane

The Punt nap

Olivers Travels (3.55 Worcester)

Trained by Peter Bowen, the five-year-old shaped with promise on his hurdling debut when third at Perth after two bumper wins. Should have no issues with the step up in trip after going close over 3m in a point-to-point in April.

Liam Headd

Olivers Travels 15:55 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Peter Bowen

Dark horse

Ma Belle Noire (4.30 Worcester)

Won a maiden at Market Rasen in July before finishing third in a better race at Southwell next time. Should go well back in a handicap.

Rob Sutton

Ma Belle Noire 16:30 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Harry Fry

Speed figures

Inchiquin Maid (5.30 Tipperary)

Has yet to trouble the judge but her encouraging performance at Cork four days ago puts her in with a shout on the clock.

Dave Edwards

Inchiquin Maid 17:30 Tipperary View Racecard Jky: Conor Stone-Walsh (7lb) Tnr: David Kenneth Budds

Newmarket nap

Paternoster Square (1.50 Brighton)

Ran well when just denied at this venue last time and fancied to go one better for the Simon and Ed Crisford team.

David Milnes

Paternoster Square 13:50 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Harry Burns (3lb) Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's action

