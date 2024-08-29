'All the standing water has now dispersed' - racing goes ahead at Ffos Las as track passes morning inspection

This afternoon’s six-race Flat meeting at Ffos Las goes ahead after the track passed its morning inspection.

Officials had called for a 7.30am check due to standing water in areas of the track. A total of 131.2mm of rainfall had hit the venue since August 5, which included 9.8mm on Tuesday and into Wednesday, but following a largely dry day on Wednesday, the ground had dried back and is deemed fit for racing. The ground is heavy and the first race begins at 2.25pm.

Speaking just after the inspection, clerk of the course Tracey O’Meara said: "It stayed dry and it turned out to be a glorious day yesterday once the rain passed. All the standing water has now dispersed and there’s no sign of any areas now."

