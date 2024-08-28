'We're hoping we're in a good place now' - raceday inspection called at Ffos Las due to standing areas of water

A morning inspection has been called at Ffos Las due to standing water in places ahead of Thursday's meeting, although officials remain hopeful with a change in the forecast.

A total of 131.2mm of rainfall has hit the venue since August 5, which includes just over 8mm arriving in the lead up to racing, and there will be a check at 7.30am on raceday.

However, clerk of the course Tracey O'Meara remains optimistic the track's six-race Flat meeting will take place with dry conditions expected.

She said: "The weather has changed significantly for the positive in the last few hours and it's quite nice at the moment. Previously, it was bleak and overcast but it's the complete contrast now. We're hoping we're in a good place now and the weather plays ball with us.

"We've had copious amounts of rain since August 5 and we've had just shy of 10mm in the past 24 hours. There is areas of standing water that hadn't dispersed fully when we walked the track at lunchtime."

