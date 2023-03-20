Alastair Warwick appointed Ascot chief executive on permanent basis

Alastair Warwick has been appointed as chief executive at Ascot racecourse on a permanent basis having carried out the role since the sudden departure of Vivien Currie in October.

Warwick joined Ascot in 2008 and was managing director at the course before becoming acting chief executive.

Most recently he has been part of the negotiations which resulted in ITV agreeing a new three-year deal to show British horseracing until the end of 2026.

His Majesty's Representative at Ascot Sir Francis Brooke said he was delighted Warwick had accepted the role.

He said: "Over the last 15 years, he has gained the leadership and strategic skills needed for this multifaceted role. He has also played a key part in developing an excellent senior management team.

"Alastair has a deep knowledge of Ascot and the racing industry. In recent years, in addition to being primarily responsible for racecourse operations, Alastair has led vital commercial relationships such as with the Hong Kong Jockey Club and the successful development of the World Pool.

"In recent months he has also been heavily engaged in wider media and betting rights negotiations, including the delivery of the successful renewal of the ITV terrestrial contract which was announced last week."

Warwick joined Ascot from Hamilton Park racecourse where he had been chief executive for three years. He was previously operations manager at Aintree.

He said: "I am thrilled to be taking on the role on a permanent basis and would like to thank Francis and his fellow trustees for the opportunity and for the trust they have placed in me.

"We have an amazing team. From raceday 'Bowler Hat' stewards through to the senior team, everyone has the same aspirations for Ascot.

"During 15 years at Ascot, I have seen some of the best racing in the world and I look forward to welcoming future champions, equine and human."

Warwick's predecessor Vivien Currie had been in the job for less than six months before she stood down from her role in order to return to Scotland for family reasons.

She had taken over from previous incumbent Guy Henderson, who had been chief executive since 2015 and retired at the end of June. The pair spent a short spell working together in the build-up to last year's royal meeting.

Read these next:

is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.