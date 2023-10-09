A Cheltenham legend and a prospect destined to become one - nine jumps horses you will see this week to get you geared up

Jumps fans, the time is now. It may be early October but already some of the leading names from Britain and Ireland are out to start their season. It is still 22 weeks until the Cheltenham Festival but the clues for the biggest four days of the campaign can already be spotted from the likes of Punchestown and Chepstow in the days to come.

We have picked out a handful of the familiar names and high-potential prospects set to be welcomed back to your racecards in the next few days.

2m maiden hurdle, Punchestown, Wednesday

There are not many more exciting horses in training than last season's brilliant Champion Bumper winner A Dream To Share. He stamped his class in the bumper division, winning at the Dublin Racing Festival, Cheltenham and following up at Punchestown and is clearly a horse destined for big things.

JP McManus's five-year-old will start over hurdles at Punchestown on Wednesday with the experienced Mark Walsh set to ride, taking over from John Gleeson, and it will be a major early indicator for the Cheltenham Festival as A Dream To Share already tops the market at 5-1 for the Supreme.

2m3½f Grade 2 Unibet Persian War Novices' Hurdle, Chepstow, Friday

The Paul Nicholls-trained Captain Teague was no match for A Dream To Share in the Champion Bumper but he was still the best of the Brits in third and makes a highly anticipated hurdling debut at Chepstow on Friday.

The only previous horse to place in the Cheltenham Festival bumper for Nicholls was Al Ferof, who won the following season's Supreme, and Captain Teague is already considered a leading contender in the top novice contests at the meeting, available at 16-1 for the Ballymore.

He looks the best novice hurdler for Britain's champion trainer at this early stage and it will be fascinating to see what he can do this season.

Conflated: set to start at Punchestown on Wednesday Credit: Patrick McCann

3m Grade 3 chase, Punchestown, Wednesday

Last season's Cheltenham Gold Cup third begins his road back to Cheltenham in a highly competitive heat at Punchestown but success on Wednesday could tee up some big targets before March.

He landed the prestigious Savills Chase for Gordon Elliott in December and that Grade 1 prize will likely be a target again, although he will face stiff competition this time around from stablemate Gerri Colombe, who signed off an impressive novice chase campaign with victory at Aintree. He is second favourite for the Gold Cup, behind reigning champion Galopin Des Champs.

3m Grade 3 chase, Punchestown, Wednesday

Delta Work is better known for operating over the cross-country and National fences these days but he will get a chance to show how he stacks up against seasoned Grade 1 chasers when lining up against Conflated and Minella Indo on Wednesday.

He held off Galvin to win at short odds at the Cheltenham Festival in March and unseated in the Grand National a month later – the season before he had finished third at Aintree – and this will be his first start in an open Graded race since he was ever tried in his new discipline.

Let's not forget he is a five-time Grade 1 winner, so fully deserves his chance, but he is 5-2 to complete a Cheltenham Festival hat-trick in March in the Glenfarclas Chase and that looks the main aim once again.

2m½f mares' maiden hurdle, Exeter, Thursday

One of the performances of the Grand National meeting last season came from Dysart Enos, who powered clear in the Grade 2 mares' bumper to strike by nine lengths. That victory has already secured her place at the top of the market for the Mares' Novice Hurdle at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival and she is in line to take a major step towards that target at Exeter on Tuesday.

Fergal O'Brien has already booked stable jockey Paddy Brennan to ride the five-year-old at the track's first meeting of the season and she should be difficult to beat if in the same form as at Aintree.

2m Dragonbet Welsh Champion Hurdle, Ffos Las, Sunday

Bridget Andrews and Faivoir caused one of the shocks of the Cheltenham Festival when they struck in the County Hurdle and Dan Skelton will look to get him out for the first time since in Ffos Las' big Sunday contest.

The eight-year-old had disappointed in the build up to the festival but produced a sensational effort to hold off Pied Piper by a head. He looks to continue being a major force in the top two-mile handicap hurdles this season, and this could tee up a shot at the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham next month.

Knappers Hill: will make his chase debut at Chepstow on Saturday Credit: Alan Crowhurst

2m3½f Listed novice chase, Chepstow, Saturday

With a rating of 153, Knappers Hill is officially the best horse Paul Nicholls will send novice chasing this season and he starts out over fences in Listed company on Saturday.

The seven-year-old progressed into a smart hurdler last season, with a haul of three wins including success in the Silver Trophy at this fixture, the Elite Hurdle and the Select at Sandown's season finale in April. He already boasts an impressive record of ten wins from 16 starts but could improve further now switched to fences.

3m Grade 3 chase, Punchestown, Wednesday

The 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero was only seen twice on the course last season but the ten-year-old is back for another season and this time is starting off at Punchestown. He won the New Year's Day Chase at Tramore before pulling up in the Gold Cup last season but begins his new campaign on Wednesday against Conflated and Delta Work.

His effort at Tramore last season was proof he could still operate at a high level but given his age and last run there will be question marks ahead of his reappearance. While he may not be the force of old, he could still feature in the top staying chases in Britain and Ireland.

2m2f hurdle, Punchestown, Tuesday

Zanahiyr has featured in the last two Champion Hurdles, finishing third but being disqualified in 2022 before filling the same spot behind the brilliant Constitution Hill last season. While the Cheltenham hero is set to return to action in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on December 2, Zanahiyr makes his return to the track against just two rivals at Punchestown on Tuesday.

The Gordon Elliott-trained runner faces Run For Oscar and Andy Dufresne as he bids to record a first win in almost two years. Since that success, he has placed at the top-level five times including when beaten only a neck in the 2021 Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown. An early confidence boost could lead to bigger things this season.

Read more:

The jumps returns! Three key takeouts as entries revealed for Chepstow's Persian War card on Friday

'If we have the right horse we can win the big races' - Fergal O'Brien gearing up for a huge season

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.