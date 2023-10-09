'If we have the right horse we can win the big races' - Fergal O'Brien gearing up for a huge season
The fast-growing Fergal O'Brien stable will be even larger at the end of October when a new barn opens but the trainer said it was an increase in quality young horses which had him most excited before the start of the core jumps season.
Only Paul Nicholls trained more than the 141 winners O'Brien sent out last season but it was his two – Dysart Enos and Punctuation – at the Grand National meeting in April which the trainer believes were most significant, evidence the Gloucestershire trainer could beat the best on the big stage.
Only a week after Aintree, O'Brien topped the Cheltenham sales to take home £250,000 point-to-point winner Oak Grove for Chris Giles, an owner who has come on board since O'Brien moved to the purpose-build Ravenswell Farm in 2019, and he hopes that expensive buy can set a precedent.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Juddmonte pay £35,000 to supplement Array for Dewhurst Stakes clash with City Of Troy
- Aidan Coleman eyeing Tingle Creek return on Jonbon after recovery from worst injury of his career
- Hollie Doyle handed one-month suspended ban after testing positive for a banned substance
- 'I'm not sure I've been as worried as I am now - it's a real threat' - Goodwood chief speaks out over affordability checks
- Ryan Moore booking 'a massive plus' for ante-post favourite Pied Piper in Cesarewitch says Gordon Elliott
- Juddmonte pay £35,000 to supplement Array for Dewhurst Stakes clash with City Of Troy
- Aidan Coleman eyeing Tingle Creek return on Jonbon after recovery from worst injury of his career
- Hollie Doyle handed one-month suspended ban after testing positive for a banned substance
- 'I'm not sure I've been as worried as I am now - it's a real threat' - Goodwood chief speaks out over affordability checks
- Ryan Moore booking 'a massive plus' for ante-post favourite Pied Piper in Cesarewitch says Gordon Elliott