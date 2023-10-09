'If we have the right horse we can win the big races' - Fergal O'Brien gearing up for a huge season

The fast-growing Fergal O'Brien stable will be even larger at the end of October when a new barn opens but the trainer said it was an increase in quality young horses which had him most excited before the start of the core jumps season.

Only Paul Nicholls trained more than the 141 winners O'Brien sent out last season but it was his two – Dysart Enos and Punctuation – at the Grand National meeting in April which the trainer believes were most significant, evidence the Gloucestershire trainer could beat the best on the big stage.

Only a week after Aintree, O'Brien topped the Cheltenham sales to take home £250,000 point-to-point winner Oak Grove for Chris Giles, an owner who has come on board since O'Brien moved to the purpose-build Ravenswell Farm in 2019, and he hopes that expensive buy can set a precedent.