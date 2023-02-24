40-1 Supreme dark horse heads Gary Moore weekend team with Goshen 'in good order' for hurdling return

Gary Moore hopes Hansard can thrust himself into the Supreme picture at Kempton on Saturday as he prepares a strong team for this Graded weekend's action, which could include Goshen.

Hansard is unbeaten in two hurdling starts since joining Moore from Ireland and he defied a penalty comfortably at Plumpton last time, beating a useful field which included the 126-rated Master Chewy.

Moore hopes Hansard, who is a general 40-1 chance for the Supreme, can give him the right signals in Saturday's Dovecote Novices' Hurdle before a potential tilt at the festival opener.

"He's come out of the Plumpton race well and he's doing good," said Moore. "It'll be a big jump up in class on Saturday but he's a horse we really like. He did it well enough under a penalty last time to warrant us giving him this chance.

"I want to see him run a nice race and I obviously want to see him win. He's a talented horse and my only concern is his relative inexperience. I'd have to discuss it with Noel Fehily and Dave Crosse, but if he does win we'd have to think about the Supreme, but there is no firm plan until Saturday is done with."

Moore has enjoyed recent success in the National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell with Camping Ground and Botox Has, and he could rely on and in this year's race.

Goshen failed to shine over fences at Lingfield last time but his performances have been much more like it over hurdles this season. He ran out a Grade 2 winner at Ascot in November and was respectable second to Paisley Park in the rearranged Long Walk Hurdle. Moore believes the seven-year-old is coming alive at home.

"He's been fine since that chasing run and is in good order with himself," he said. "He's just starting to get his summer coat through and hopefully he's starting to come to himself. He would need a lot more rain than what we're getting, though."

Goshen: coming into his own at home, according to Gary Moore Credit: Edward Whitaker

If the rain does not arrive, options are limited for Goshen, and Moore would not be keen on heading for a festival target.

"He's very limited on where he can go beyond Sunday," he said. "He doesn't like Cheltenham, he's in the Stayers' Hurdle but I wouldn't want to go there unless the owner gives the nod."

Authorised Speed was impressive in two hurdling starts before his Tolworth Hurdle run but scoped dirty post-race and Moore still hopes he could be a top-class operator.

He added: "We were very disappointed after Sandown but we know the reason why and he's been in good form with himself at home. He's another who would be better for rain.

"The owner would be very keen to go to Cheltenham and we'd prefer the Ballymore over the Supreme. There's more to come from him over that trip and he'll get even further than that."

