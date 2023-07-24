Auguste Rodin and Desert Crown among 15 kept in contention for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes

Auguste Rodin remains on course for Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.40 ) after featuring among 15 confirmations on Monday.

The winner of the Derby and Irish Derby is set to renew rivalry with Epsom runner-up King Of Steel, who ran away with the King Edward VII Stakes last month.

They could be joined by last season's Derby winner Desert Crown and Pyledriver, the defending champion for William Muir and Chris Grassick.

A top-quality field is also set to include Coronation Cup winner Emily Upjohn and Hukum, whose price has crashed this week due to the forecast rain at Ascot.

Adayar, who won the 2021 Derby and King George, has been scratched alongside Changingoftheguard, Grand Alliance and Tunnes.

As well as Auguste Rodin, O'Brien could be represented by Luxembourg, Adelaide River, Point Lonsdale, Bolshoi Ballet and Broome.

The provisional field is completed by Westover, Simca Mille, Hamish and Deauville Legend, winner of last year's Great Voltigeur Stakes at York.

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (3.40 Ascot, Saturday)

Coral: 7-2 Auguste Rodin, King Of Steel, 4 Emily Upjohn, Hukum, 6 Desert Crown, 7 Pyledriver, 16 Luxembourg, Westover, 20 bar.

