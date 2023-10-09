Juddmonte pay £35,000 to supplement Array for Dewhurst Stakes clash with City Of Troy

Mill Reef Stakes winner Array has been supplemented for Saturday's Dewhurst Stakes (2.00) for a fee of £35,000 by owners Juddmonte and has 11 potential rivals in Newmarket's Group 1 contest on Saturday.

The No Nay Never colt will represent the same connections who struck with Chaldean 12 months ago and look to build on his half a length success at Newbury in September.

Array has been installed at a general 14-1 with City Of Troy , an explosive six-and-a-half length winner of the Superlative Stakes, topping the betting at 1-2.

City Of Troy has not been seen since that July win and is one of a possible six in the race for Aidan O'Brien, who will look to train a record-equalling eighth winner in the race. Henry Longfellow also has an unblemished record after enjoying a third win in the National Stakes.

Henry Adams, Johannes Brahms, River Tiber and Unquestionable could also line up for O'Brien who is responsible for half the field after the confirmation stage. Diego Velazquez has been taken out of the race.

Tom Marquand has already been booked to ride Iberian for Charlie Hills. The Lope De Vega colt quickened smartly to land the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster last month, a race Chaldean won before striking in Newmarket's prestigious two-year-old prize.

Owen Burrows and Jim Crowley team up with Alyanaabi, the only course-and-distance winner in the field having landed the Tattersalls Stakes two weeks ago.

Dewhurst Stakes confirmations

Alyanaabi

Array

City Of Troy

Eben Shaddad

Haatem

Henry Adams

Henry Longfellow

Iberian

Indian Run

Johannes Brahms

River Tiber

Unquestionable

Native Trail's Dewhurst Stakes (2.00 Newmarket, Saturday)

bet365: 8-15 City Of Troy, 7-2 Iberian, 8 Alyanaabi, 14 Array, Henry Longfellow, 16 River Tiber, 20 Indian Run, 33 bar

Forty remain in frame for Cesarewitch

The Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap (2.40) is poised to feature a full field with 40 entries on course for the £200,000 staying prize.

Favourite Pied Paper has shortened to 11-2 (from 7-1) this afternoon following confirmation he would represent Gordon Elliott at Newmarket, with Ryan Moore set to take the ride.

Grand Providence, a leading fancy at the bottom of the weights, will be ridden again by Hayley Turner. She was aboard for his length victory in the Cesarewitch Trial at Newmarket a fortnight ago.

Cesarewitch confirmations

Wordsworth

Jackfinbar

Tashkhan

Ocean Wind

Tritonic

The Very Man

Not So Sleepy

Pied Piper

MC Muldoon

Novel Legend

Jesse Evans

Lot Of Joy

The Shunter

Typewriter

Zoffee

The Grand Visir

Aztec Empire

Emiyn

Zinc White

Law Of The Sea

Vino Victrix

Temporize

Goshen

Golden Shot

Blazeon Five

Bashful Boy

Zenon

Land Of Winter

Geremia

Sheishybrid

Robert Johnson

Pons Aelius

Mr Escobar

Wonderwall

Lady Percival

Motazzen

Yorkindness

Stoke The Fire

Grand Providence

Baez

Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap (2.40 Newmarket, Saturday)

Coral: 9-2 Pied Piper, 10 Grand Providence, Vino Victrix, 12 Jesse Evans, 14 Not So Sleepy, 16 Blazeon Five, Novel Legend, Tashkan, Temporize, Zenon, 20 Aztec Empire, Golden Shot, Goshen, Lot Of Joy, M C Muldoon, Mr Escobar, Sheishybrid, The Shunter, The Very Man, Wordsworth, 25 bar

