Juddmonte pay £35,000 to supplement Array for Dewhurst Stakes clash with City Of Troy
Mill Reef Stakes winner Array has been supplemented for Saturday's Dewhurst Stakes (2.00) for a fee of £35,000 by owners Juddmonte and has 11 potential rivals in Newmarket's Group 1 contest on Saturday.
The No Nay Never colt will represent the same connections who struck with Chaldean 12 months ago and look to build on his half a length success at Newbury in September.
Array has been installed at a general 14-1 with City Of Troy, an explosive six-and-a-half length winner of the Superlative Stakes, topping the betting at 1-2.
City Of Troy has not been seen since that July win and is one of a possible six in the race for Aidan O'Brien, who will look to train a record-equalling eighth winner in the race. Henry Longfellow also has an unblemished record after enjoying a third win in the National Stakes.
Henry Adams, Johannes Brahms, River Tiber and Unquestionable could also line up for O'Brien who is responsible for half the field after the confirmation stage. Diego Velazquez has been taken out of the race.
Tom Marquand has already been booked to ride Iberian for Charlie Hills. The Lope De Vega colt quickened smartly to land the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster last month, a race Chaldean won before striking in Newmarket's prestigious two-year-old prize.
Owen Burrows and Jim Crowley team up with Alyanaabi, the only course-and-distance winner in the field having landed the Tattersalls Stakes two weeks ago.
Dewhurst Stakes confirmations
Alyanaabi
Array
City Of Troy
Eben Shaddad
Haatem
Henry Adams
Henry Longfellow
Iberian
Indian Run
Johannes Brahms
River Tiber
Unquestionable
Native Trail's Dewhurst Stakes (2.00 Newmarket, Saturday)
bet365: 8-15 City Of Troy, 7-2 Iberian, 8 Alyanaabi, 14 Array, Henry Longfellow, 16 River Tiber, 20 Indian Run, 33 bar
Forty remain in frame for Cesarewitch
The Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap (2.40) is poised to feature a full field with 40 entries on course for the £200,000 staying prize.
Favourite Pied Paper has shortened to 11-2 (from 7-1) this afternoon following confirmation he would represent Gordon Elliott at Newmarket, with Ryan Moore set to take the ride.
Grand Providence, a leading fancy at the bottom of the weights, will be ridden again by Hayley Turner. She was aboard for his length victory in the Cesarewitch Trial at Newmarket a fortnight ago.
Cesarewitch confirmations
Wordsworth
Jackfinbar
Tashkhan
Ocean Wind
Tritonic
The Very Man
Not So Sleepy
Pied Piper
MC Muldoon
Novel Legend
Jesse Evans
Lot Of Joy
The Shunter
Typewriter
Zoffee
The Grand Visir
Aztec Empire
Emiyn
Zinc White
Law Of The Sea
Vino Victrix
Temporize
Goshen
Golden Shot
Blazeon Five
Bashful Boy
Zenon
Land Of Winter
Geremia
Sheishybrid
Robert Johnson
Pons Aelius
Mr Escobar
Wonderwall
Lady Percival
Motazzen
Yorkindness
Stoke The Fire
Grand Providence
Baez
Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap (2.40 Newmarket, Saturday)
Coral: 9-2 Pied Piper, 10 Grand Providence, Vino Victrix, 12 Jesse Evans, 14 Not So Sleepy, 16 Blazeon Five, Novel Legend, Tashkan, Temporize, Zenon, 20 Aztec Empire, Golden Shot, Goshen, Lot Of Joy, M C Muldoon, Mr Escobar, Sheishybrid, The Shunter, The Very Man, Wordsworth, 25 bar
