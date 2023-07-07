2023 Coral-Eclipse at Sandown: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of four runners will line up for the Coral-Eclipse (3.40) at Sandown on Saturday, with the big race shown live on ITV Racing and Racing TV. Read on for the lowdown on the contenders and to find out who we fancy . . .

Coral-Eclipse runners and odds: the full list of horses

1 Dubai Honour

Better than ever in international Group 1 races (over 1m2f) this year, winning twice in Australia (good/soft) then respectable third in Hong Kong; went close in the 2021 Champion Stakes but finished only sixth in same contest last year, taking record at Group level on home soil to 0-5.

Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Forecast odds: 10-1

2 West Wind Blows

Gelded prior to showing smart form the last twice, winning at Longchamp (1m2f, good to soft; Group 3) then second at Royal Ascot (1m4f, good to firm; Group 2); progressive in the main and he's 4-5 over this distance; however, this assignment demands a good deal of further improvement.

Trainer: Simon and Ed Crisford

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Forecast odds: 20-1

3 Emily Upjohn

Pulled too hard in last year's King George, the only major blip in her otherwise progressive career; has taken well to hood since, winning 1m4f Group 1 events at Ascot (good to soft) and Epsom (good to firm), showing a tidy turn of foot in the Coronation Cup latest; gives the impression she'll be just as effective back at 1m2f, and the removal of the headgear is understandable given the return to shorter; very classy filly who is one of the two big contenders lined up for an engrossing showdown.

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: William Buick

Forecast odds: 5-4

4 Paddington

Has done extremely well over 7f/1m and his form figures read 511111; two from two since upped to Group 1 level, winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh and the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, both on good ground (has won on softer); got the job done emphatically last time and continues to improve at a rate of knots; gives the impression, backed up by pedigree, that he'll be just as effective at this new trip; proving an unstoppable force and commands the utmost respect.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: Evsf

Verdict

By Steve Boow

Just a low turnout for this year's Eclipse but it's very high on quality and features a gripping clash between two highly progressive performers. Admirable three-year-old colt Paddington seems likely to stay this new trip and could well extend his winning sequence if he lasts home, but winners of this contest usually already have middle-distance form prior to coming here.

Marginal preference, therefore, is for the talented four-year-old filly Emily Upjohn , who looks sure to be finishing strongly dropped back from 1m4f. Dubai Honour looks vulnerable back on home soil while West Wind Blows, who admittedly may be the pace angle as he can front-run, faces a tough task on the figures.

