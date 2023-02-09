Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's Betfair Hurdle at Newbury

Last year's Betfair Hurdle winner Glory And Fortune will defend his crown against 17 rivals in the £155,000 feature at Newbury on Saturday ().

The Tom Lacey-trained eight-year-old caused an upset in last year's contest, beating I Like To Move It by a short head under Stan Sheppard to win at odds of 20-1.

Ante-post favourite Filey Bay has also been declared for Grand National-winning trainer Emmet Mullins, and the seven-year-old comes into this race in solid form having won both of his starts over hurdles this season.

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls, who last won this race in 2020 with Pic D'Orhy, holds a strong hand this year with Rubaud and last-time-out winner Hacker Des Places also involved.

Philip Hobbs will be represented by impressive Ascot winner Monviel, while Nicky Henderson sends No Ordinary Joe to his local track in the hope of a first win in this valuable handicap since My Tent Or Yours ten years ago.

Wayward Lad second Aucunrisque and recent winners Teddy Blue, Restitution, Yorksea and Deere Mark also stand their ground for the feature race on the Newbury bill.

Willie Mullins, who cleaned up at the Dublin Racing Festival last weekend, goes in search of another big-race victory as Grade 3 winner Icare Allen has been declared.

The Dan Skelton-trained Faivoir, Glorious Zoff and Highway One O Two also take their chance, while Master Chewy, Tritonic and Onemorefortheroad complete the field.

Betfair Hurdle runners and riders

Aucunrisque Nick Scholfield

Deere Mark Charlie Deutsch

Faivoir Bridget Andrews

Filey Bay Donagh Meyler

Glorious Zoff Connor Brace

Glory And Fortune Stan Sheppard

Hacker des Places Angus Cheleda

Highway One O Two Gavin Sheehan

Icare Allen Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Master Chewy Sam Twiston-Davies

Monviel Tom O'Brien

No Ordinary Joe James Bowen

Onemorefortheroad Jack Quinlan

Restitution Alexander Thorne

Rubaud Harry Cobden

Teddy Blue Caoilin Quinn

Tritonic Adrian Heskin

Yorksea Niall Houlihan

bet365: 3-1 Filey Bay, 5 Rubaud, 8 Hacker Des Places, Icare Allen, 9 No Ordinary Joe, 10 Monviel, 12 Aucunrisque, 14 Teddy Blue, 16 Faivoir, 18 Glory And Fortune, 20 bar

Greaneteen leads Game Spirit market

Tingle Creek runner-up Greaneteen heads a field of five for the Grade 2 Game Spirit Chase () at Newbury on Saturday, with last year's winner Funambule Sivola also declared.

Trained by Paul Nicholls, the nine-year-old Greaneteen has not featured since finishing nine lengths behind Edwardstone in the Grade 1 at Sandown in December. Before that, though, he landed the Grade 2 Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter and has another big chance of Graded success.

Standing in his way is the Venetia Williams-trained Funambule Sivola, who won this contest 12 months ago when seeing off Sceau Royal by two lengths. Since then, he has featured in Grade 1 company four times, but has yet to register a win.

Recent Wincanton winner Elixir De Nutz, Malystic and the Fergal O'Brien-trained Mortlach complete the field.

Hitman and Harry Cobden on their way to victory at Haydock Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Hitman eyeing a winning return in Denman

After being pulled up in the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day, Hitman returns to Grade 2 company as he faces six rivals in the Denman Chase () at Newbury.

Last year's winner Eldorado Allen and Fanion D'Estruval, who has struck at the track twice before, are also involved. Grade 2 winner Does He Know, 2018 Betfair Hurdle hero Kalashnikov, Sam Brown and Zanza have also been declared for the race.

Jonbon heads for Kingmaker at Warwick

Dual Grade 1 winner Jonbon will face Haddex Des Obeaux, Calico and Bass Rock as four head to post in the Grade 2 Kingmaker Novices' Chase () at Warwick on Saturday.

Nicky Henderson's charge has not featured since finishing eight lengths clear of Boothill in the Grade 1 Henry VIII at Sandown in December.

The Seven Barrows trainer did consider sending the seven-year-old to Newbury for the Game Spirit, but he has opted for Warwick ahead of his Arkle Chase target at the Cheltenham Festival next month.

Best bookmaker offers

have a new customer offer available to get you ready for Cheltenham. Sign up .

are giving away free bets for Cheltenham to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up .

are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places for Cheltenham, .

have lots of offers, extra places and money-back offers to get you in the mood for Cheltenham. Sign up for a new account .

New customers can prepare for Cheltenham and claim free bets and benefit from their money-back offers .

Ready for Cheltenham get a free bet from today, simply sign up to a new account .

Don't have a account? New customers can get one for Cheltenham .

If you're a new customer, will give you a free bet. Sign up to claim.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.