Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's Betfair Hurdle at Newbury
Last year's Betfair Hurdle winner Glory And Fortune will defend his crown against 17 rivals in the £155,000 feature at Newbury on Saturday (3.35).
The Tom Lacey-trained eight-year-old caused an upset in last year's contest, beating I Like To Move It by a short head under Stan Sheppard to win at odds of 20-1.
Ante-post favourite Filey Bay has also been declared for Grand National-winning trainer Emmet Mullins, and the seven-year-old comes into this race in solid form having won both of his starts over hurdles this season.
Champion trainer Paul Nicholls, who last won this race in 2020 with Pic D'Orhy, holds a strong hand this year with Rubaud and last-time-out winner Hacker Des Places also involved.
Philip Hobbs will be represented by impressive Ascot winner Monviel, while Nicky Henderson sends No Ordinary Joe to his local track in the hope of a first win in this valuable handicap since My Tent Or Yours ten years ago.
Wayward Lad second Aucunrisque and recent winners Teddy Blue, Restitution, Yorksea and Deere Mark also stand their ground for the feature race on the Newbury bill.
Willie Mullins, who cleaned up at the Dublin Racing Festival last weekend, goes in search of another big-race victory as Grade 3 winner Icare Allen has been declared.
The Dan Skelton-trained Faivoir, Glorious Zoff and Highway One O Two also take their chance, while Master Chewy, Tritonic and Onemorefortheroad complete the field.
Betfair Hurdle runners and riders
Aucunrisque Nick Scholfield
Deere Mark Charlie Deutsch
Faivoir Bridget Andrews
Filey Bay Donagh Meyler
Glorious Zoff Connor Brace
Glory And Fortune Stan Sheppard
Hacker des Places Angus Cheleda
Highway One O Two Gavin Sheehan
Icare Allen Jonjo O'Neill Jr
Master Chewy Sam Twiston-Davies
Monviel Tom O'Brien
No Ordinary Joe James Bowen
Onemorefortheroad Jack Quinlan
Restitution Alexander Thorne
Rubaud Harry Cobden
Teddy Blue Caoilin Quinn
Tritonic Adrian Heskin
Yorksea Niall Houlihan
Betfair Hurdle (3.35 Newbury, Saturday)
bet365: 3-1 Filey Bay, 5 Rubaud, 8 Hacker Des Places, Icare Allen, 9 No Ordinary Joe, 10 Monviel, 12 Aucunrisque, 14 Teddy Blue, 16 Faivoir, 18 Glory And Fortune, 20 bar
Greaneteen leads Game Spirit market
Tingle Creek runner-up Greaneteen heads a field of five for the Grade 2 Game Spirit Chase (3.00) at Newbury on Saturday, with last year's winner Funambule Sivola also declared.
Trained by Paul Nicholls, the nine-year-old Greaneteen has not featured since finishing nine lengths behind Edwardstone in the Grade 1 at Sandown in December. Before that, though, he landed the Grade 2 Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter and has another big chance of Graded success.
Standing in his way is the Venetia Williams-trained Funambule Sivola, who won this contest 12 months ago when seeing off Sceau Royal by two lengths. Since then, he has featured in Grade 1 company four times, but has yet to register a win.
Recent Wincanton winner Elixir De Nutz, Malystic and the Fergal O'Brien-trained Mortlach complete the field.
Hitman eyeing a winning return in Denman
After being pulled up in the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day, Hitman returns to Grade 2 company as he faces six rivals in the Denman Chase (2.25) at Newbury.
Last year's winner Eldorado Allen and Fanion D'Estruval, who has struck at the track twice before, are also involved. Grade 2 winner Does He Know, 2018 Betfair Hurdle hero Kalashnikov, Sam Brown and Zanza have also been declared for the race.
Jonbon heads for Kingmaker at Warwick
Dual Grade 1 winner Jonbon will face Haddex Des Obeaux, Calico and Bass Rock as four head to post in the Grade 2 Kingmaker Novices' Chase (2.40) at Warwick on Saturday.
Nicky Henderson's charge has not featured since finishing eight lengths clear of Boothill in the Grade 1 Henry VIII at Sandown in December.
The Seven Barrows trainer did consider sending the seven-year-old to Newbury for the Game Spirit, but he has opted for Warwick ahead of his Arkle Chase target at the Cheltenham Festival next month.
