11 jockeys hit with suspensions as BHA whip review committee reconvenes

Nine jockeys have been hit with a minimum four-day suspension, while two riders will serve a seven-day ban, as part of the findings by the BHA’s whip review committee.

The new Flat rules have been in place since March 27 and Cieren Fallon, who was unplaced on Kamanika in a mile handicap at Lingfield on Monday, will be out of action for four days after using his whip without giving his mount time to respond inside the final furlong.

Franny Norton, who steered Wadacre Grace to victory in a mile handicap at Newcastle on the same day, was banned for four days under the same rule, while apprentice Alex Jary, who rode on the same card, received a seven-day ban for using his whip twice above the permitted level of six when finishing second on Duke Of Wybourne.

Apprentices Taylor Fisher and Deon Le Roux picked up four-day bans for using the whip seven times this week, once over the new threshold. Jamie Spencer, Andrea Atzeni and Ray Dawson were other rides to be suspended for four days.

Amateur Amy Collier was handed a seven-day suspension for using her whip twice above the permitted level of six onboard Mister Camacho, who placed third at Doncaster on Sunday.

The bedding-in period for jump jockeys ended on February 27 and Ciaran Gethings and Ben Bromley were the only two riders to be suspended.

Gethings was deemed to have failed to give his mount Aristobulus time to respond at Ludlow on Monday, picking up a four-day ban, as did Bromley for using his whip once above the permitted level of seven on Monjules at Fontwell.

Conditional Luke Scott has been referred to the judicial panel due to a third breach of the rules for using his whip above the permitted level, this time on Astromachia at Fontwell on Tuesday.

