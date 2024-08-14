- More
US presidential election odds and betting offer: get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
While the outcome of the US presidential election won't be announced until November 2024, the race has taken another turn, with Kamala Harris now the favourite in the US politics betting odds with BetMGM. Plus, if you sign up for a new account with BetMGM, you can get £60 in free bets and stake on the 2024 US presidential election.
Across the pond, the US presidential candidates are campaigning to win the White House and for the first time, Vice President Kamala Harris is leading the markets for the first time, pulling ahead of main rival and former president, Donald Trump. While there's still a way to go until the results of the US presidential election are announced, you can bet on who you think will come out on top in November with BetMGM. Plus, you can take advantage of their latest welcome offer and bag £60 in free bets.
US presidential election winner odds
- Kamala Harris @4-5 with BetMGM
- Donald Trump @1-1 with BetMGM
- Nikki Haley @100-1 with BetMGM
- Robert F. Kennedy @100-1 with BetMGM
- Hillary Clinton @250-1 with BetMGM
How to claim your BetMGM US presidential election betting offer
This guide will show you the simple steps to join BetMGM and grab your £60 in free bets to place on the US presidential election. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Register with BetMGM.
- Make your first deposit at least £10, using a Debit Card registered to you, within 7 days of registering an account.
- Place your first bet of £10 or more on any qualifying Sportsbook markets, at odds of Evens or greater (2.0+).
- You'll receive 4 x Free Bets: 2 x £10 Accas, 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Football, 25 x 40p Free Spins on BetMGM Joker Cash Spree & 1 x £10 Reward Game.
US presidential election betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new customer promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you better grasp the details of the US election betting offer and what's expected of you as a new customer.
- New customers only.
- 7 days to place qualifying bet of £10+ at 1/1 (2.0) to receive 4 x Free Bets: 2 x £10 Accas, 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Football, 25 x 40p Free Spins on BetMGM Joker Cash Spree & 1 x £10 Reward Game.
- 7 day expiry.
- Max Live Casino winnings: 10x.
- Live Casino reward eligible on specific games.
- Stake not returned.
- 18+. Exclusions Apply.
- Full T&Cs apply.
Remember to gamble responsibly
Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.
