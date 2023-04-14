Sky Bet Grand National offer: Get seven places for the Grand National

Sky Bet love to offer extra places on races and the Grand National is no different as they’re offering seven places when you bet each way on the Grand National. This betting offer is available to all customers who have an account with Sky Bet but also for new customers who sign up using the link below.

Get stuck into the Grand National with this offer from Sky Bet. With so many runners in the field give yourself the maximum chance of a profit by using Sky Bet’s market-leading each way terms on the race.

Sky Bet Grand National betting offer: Get seven places for Grand National each-way bets

This article talks about all the great benefits of this offer and also gives advice on how you can sign up if you’re not a Sky Bet customer already. This is a big offer, for a big race and isn’t to be missed.

Registration is safe, fast, user-friendly and you must complete the process once. We explain how in the next section, detailing the sign up process, how to deposit funds and claim this stunning Grand National free bet from Sky Bet.

How to claim your Sky Bet extra places for the Grand National

Follow the steps below to join Sky Bet through a secure registration page designed to protect your privacy and security.

Click to register at Sky Bet Select the Join button on the homepage Complete the registration form, providing your details Create a username and password Deposit £5+ using a card Find the Grand National racecard Select your horse and place your bet

Sky Bet sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

New and existing customers only

18+, begambleaware.org

for a complete list of T&C

Why Bet on the Grand National with Sky Bet?

You shouldn’t need more reasons to join Sky Bet or to place your bet with Sky Bet on the Grand National given what we’ve already told you, but if you do, keep reading for other great reasons to join.

Market-leading app

A user-friendly mobile app allows you to make deposits, place bets, watch live racing, and withdraw profits with a single click. The app is simple but stylish and secure.

Sky Bet offers money back

Get money back on losing bets on selected races each day, including during the Festival. you your lost money back, so if your pick fails, your funds will be returned as cash.

Sky Bet Club Exclusive

All members are eligible to join the Sky Bet Club Exclusive. Earn boosted returns during the festival and every week of the year thanks to Sky Bet.

What to use your extra each-way places on in the Grand National

The Gordon Elliott trained Galvin will be carrying a large weight in the Grand National but certainly has the back-class to get involved in the finish. Last season he was sent off favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup and ran respectably in fourth. Since then he’s had some problems but reports were good in the lead up to the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham and he duly finished a two and a half length second to Delta Work. Following the same path as his victor in coming to Aintree just four weeks later, he has the opportunity to show his class in this field.

If you want more tips on the race then check out more expert .

For more and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to check what’s on offer with other leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:















Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Betting Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.