Secure £40 in free bets with Sky Bet for York Ebor festival

With one of the midsummer horse racing highlights now upon us, Sky Bet have a fantastic York Ebor festival betting offer worth £40 , available to all new sign-ups. This offer is exclusive to new Sky Bet customers and in this article we will walk you through the steps required to successfully enrol for this superb sign-up offer .

With Group 1 action aplenty this week, Sky Bet are here to offer a top York Ebor festival betting offer to all eligible new customers. Secure your free bets from Sky Bet to place on the 2023 York Ebor festival below.

Take advantage of this Sky Bet York Ebor festival betting offer: £40 in free bets

Sky Bet are providing a £40 free bet for all new customers who deposit £5 or more and make a qualifying wager of just £10 this week at York's Ebor festival.

If you're considering betting on the York Ebor festival this week then Sky Bet is undoubtedly the place to be. Once your qualifying bet is placed, your free bet tokens will be instantly credited to your account. You can use your Sky Bet free bet to wager on any race this week at York's Ebor festival.

Sky Bet's York Ebor festival betting offer comes in the form of four £10 free bets, offering you an excellent opportunity to distribute your bets across multiple races on the Knavesmire.

With these free bets in your pocket, you have the perfect opportunity to explore the Sky Bet website or app, get acquainted with the variety of markets and promotional deals on offer and select the races you want to bet on. Be sure to keep an eye on the Sky Bet platforms during the course of the week as there will be plenty of York Ebor festival betting offers up for grabs.

How to claim your Sky Bet sign-up free bet for York Ebor festival

Registering with Sky Bet and claiming your £40 of free bets is both simple and secure. Simply follow these steps:

Click here to sign up with Sky Bet

Set up your online betting account

Deposit a minimum of £5

Bet just £10 or more on a betting market with odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher

4 x £10 Sky Bet free bets will be instantly credited to your account

York Ebor festival races to watch + how to spend your Sky Bet free bet

The Group 1 Juddmonte International (3.35) featuring Paddington is the day's showpiece event at York. The big race follows the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (3.00), in which the main contenders will be showcasing their St Leger credentials. What do our Spotlight experts make of it all?

Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (3.00 York)

While they are all entered in the final Classic of the season, the St Leger over an extended 1m6f, the issue today is who will emerge on top over 1m4f and the most persuasive performance at this trip came from CONTINUOUS when he took second in the King Edward VII at Royal Ascot. He also brings realistic hopes of further improvement. He's not alone in that and the unbeaten Gregory, in particular, looks an exciting prospect but the latter's Royal Ascot win came when galloping on strongly over 1m6f and he has to give 3lb to today's rivals. Castle Way, another on the up, is third on the list and he is a serious contender, firmly in the argument given that the close third in his last race was Saint George who had been beaten one and a half lengths by Gregory three weeks earlier. Richard Austen

Juddmonte International Stakes (3.35 York)

This is the smallest field for this race since Sea The Stars beat three rivals in 2009 but it features another remarkable 3yo colt who is bidding to extend an impressive winning sequence. Admirable PADDINGTON is the horse in question and, having gone from strength to strength this season, he's taken to complete a Group 1 five-timer. That said, he may have to work harder than ever, with Mostahdaf a very strong rival who has earned a particularly big rating for his Royal Ascot win and commands serious respect in a high-octane clash. Triple Group 1-winning filly Nashwa looks up against it taking on this pair and The Foxes, despite being smart, lags behind on the figures. Steve Boow

Sky Bet sign-up offer: terms and conditions

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £5

£10 minimum bet at odds of 1/1 (2.0) to qualify

4 x £10 free bet

Free bets are available to use on selected sportsbook markets only

Free bets exclude virtuals

Free bets are non-withdrawable

Free bets expire after 30 days

Free bet stake not returned

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply

18+, begambleaware.org

T&Cs apply

Why should you choose Sky Bet for your York Ebor festival bets?

Sky Bet has an ideal platform for punters looking to optimise their betting experience during York Ebor festival. With its reputation as a reliable powerhouse in the online sports betting sphere, Sky Bet guarantees a remarkable experience for their punters.

Extra places at Sky Bet

With Sky Bet, enjoy the benefit of additional each-way places on races all year round, including during York Ebor festival, ensuring you never miss out on a winning opportunity. Keep an eye on the Sky Bet website and app during the week and check out the top-class York Ebor festival betting offers.

Enjoy in-play betting with Sky Bet

When it comes to in-play betting, swift actions are key and Sky Bet has a user-friendly app which is designed to cater to this need. Effortlessly stay updated with the latest in-play odds for York Ebor festival, select your preferred choice, add it to your betslip and confirm after reviewing the stakes.

Apart from catering to new customers, Sky Bet also provides a range of benefits to its existing clientele, including but not limited to the following.

Boosted odds

The Sky Bet marketing and trading teams join forces each day of York Ebor festival to deliver enhanced odds on numerous popular choices. Stay tuned to their website for the latest boosted odds on races and horses.

Guaranteed best odds

Sky Bet offers an irresistible advantage for horse racing bettors – best odds guaranteed. This promotion ensures you'll be paid at the higher value, either the starting price or the price offered when you placed your bet.

To discover more horse racing betting offers and Lucky 15 free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.