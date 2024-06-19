- More
Scotland vs Switzerland free bet: get 100-1 boosted odds for Scotland to beat Switzerland in tonight's Euro 2024 clash
Euro 2024 continues tonight with Scotland taking on Switzerland in Group A in Cologne. While Steve Clarke's side impressed in qualifying, they struggled against the hosts in the opening match, getting thumped 5-1. However, they face a slightly easier opponent in Switzerland and don't have to deal with the added pressure of playing the home side.
While a win may not be the likeliest outcome, the Scots will stand a better chance of claiming a victory against the Swiss than they had against the Germans, and with Paddy Power offering an immense 100-1 payout for Scotland to win, it's definitely worth taking a chance on.
How to get 100-1 boosted odds for Scotland to beat Switzerland tonight
As we mentioned, Paddy Power are offering 100-1 boosted odds for Scotland to beat Switzerland which you can grab here. All you have to do to claim this 100-1 boosted odds offer is follow these simple steps outlined below. It's a quick, secure, and hassle-free process.
- Head over to Paddy Power through this link
- Create your username and password
- Open a new account using promo code YFBCXA
- Deposit a minimum of £5 via cards (Apple Pay deposits excluded)
- Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on Scotland to beat Switzerland, Wednesday, June 19th.
- You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 7 days.
Paddy Power 100-1 boosted odds Scotland to beat Switzerland betting offer: terms and conditions
We highly recommend reading the terms and conditions attached to the new Scotland vs Switzerland 100-1 boosted odds betting offer before signing up. Doing so should take just a couple of minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.
- New customer offer.
- Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on Scotland to beat Switzerland, Wednesday, June 19th.
- Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets.
- Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible.
- Excludes multiples & in-play bets.
- T&C's apply
- Please gamble responsibly.
