Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:40 AscotHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:40 AscotHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Betting offers

Scotland vs Switzerland free bet: get 100-1 boosted odds for Scotland to beat Switzerland in tonight's Euro 2024 clash

Grab 100-1 boosted odds for Scotland to beat Switzerland

Euro 2024 continues tonight with Scotland taking on Switzerland in Group A in Cologne. While Steve Clarke's side impressed in qualifying, they struggled against the hosts in the opening match, getting thumped 5-1. However, they face a slightly easier opponent in Switzerland and don't have to deal with the added pressure of playing the home side. 

Untitled Document
Recommended
4/5
ENHANCED ODDS

100/1 Scotland to Win, Scotland v Switzerland

ENHANCED ODDS
  • Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
CLAIM OFFER

While a win may not be the likeliest outcome, the Scots will stand a better chance of claiming a victory against the Swiss than they had against the Germans, and with Paddy Power offering an immense 100-1 payout for Scotland to win, it's definitely worth taking a chance on.

Grab 100-1 odds for Scotland to Win vs Switzerland with Paddy Power here

How to get 100-1 boosted odds for Scotland to beat Switzerland tonight

As we mentioned, Paddy Power are offering 100-1 boosted odds for Scotland to beat Switzerland which you can grab here. All you have to do to claim this 100-1 boosted odds offer is follow these simple steps outlined below. It's a quick, secure, and hassle-free process.

  1. Head over to Paddy Power through this link
  2. Create your username and password
  3. Open a new account using promo code YFBCXA 
  4. Deposit a minimum of £5 via cards (Apple Pay deposits excluded)
  5. Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on Scotland to beat Switzerland, Wednesday, June 19th.
  6. You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 7 days.

Paddy Power 100-1 boosted odds Scotland to beat Switzerland betting offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend reading the terms and conditions attached to the new Scotland vs Switzerland 100-1 boosted odds betting offer before signing up. Doing so should take just a couple of minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

  • New customer offer. 
  • Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on Scotland to beat Switzerland, Wednesday, June 19th. 
  • Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. 
  • Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. 
  • Excludes multiples & in-play bets. 
  • T&C's apply 
  • Please gamble responsibly.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Racing Post Sport

Published on inBetting offers

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBetting offers
more inBetting offers
Related Content
Grab £270 in free bets for day three's races: Royal Ascot betting offer

Grab £270 in free bets for day three's races: Royal Ascot betting offer

icon
Betting offers
Grab £270 in free bets for day three's races: Royal Ascot betting offer
Grab £270 in free bets for day three's races: Royal Ascot betting offer
icon
Betting offers
Prince of Wales's Stakes: get £40 in Royal Ascot free bets with Betfair
Prince of Wales's Stakes: get £40 in Royal Ascot free bets with Betfair
icon
Betting offers
The best Euro 2024 free bets & betting bonuses: grab over £300 for this week of the tournament
The best Euro 2024 free bets & betting bonuses: grab over £300 for this week of the tournament
icon
Betting offers
Euro 2024 Golden Boot tips & predictions: Ronaldo, Kane, Lukaku odds + grab a £50 free bet builder bet
Euro 2024 Golden Boot tips & predictions: Ronaldo, Kane, Lukaku odds + grab a £50 free bet builder bet
icon
Euro 2024