Saturday racing tips + get £40 in Coral free bets when you bet on the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury

It's not long until York's Ebor festival but before then we've got a great weekend of racing and the highlight of Saturday at Newbury is the Hungerford Stakes. Want to get involved in the action? Coral are offering new customers £40 in free bets if you bet £10 on racing . This offer won't hang around so click here to claim yours before it’s too late.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £40 In Free Bets When You Bet £10 On Horse Racing NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Generous odds on horse racing CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Fantastic live streaming service

Fantastic live streaming service Friendly and easily accessible customer care team 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€10 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€10 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Thankfully, we’re here to help. On this page, our team of sports betting experts explain how you can register with Coral using your laptop or mobile, bet on the racing, and secure £40 in free bets . There’s a simple step-by-step guide, details of other promotions, and suggestions on how to use your bet tokens.

Coral horse racing offer: get £40 in free bets

The Coral free bet is reserved for new customers who create an account through this page. If you don’t already have an account with this popular online sportsbook, now is the perfect time to get started.

Click here to claim your £40 free bet at Coral

Registration is safe, fast, user-friendly and you must only complete the process once. We explain how in the next section, detailing the sign-up process, how to deposit funds and claim this stunning free bet.

Click the image below to claim £40 in free bets for this weekend's races:

Steps on how to claim your Coral horse racing betting offer

Signing up with Coral is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Coral and grab your £40 Coral free bets to place on any of the races this weekend. Follow the steps below to join Coral through a secure registration page designed to protect your privacy and security.

Click this link to get started

Fill out your details when prompted

Make a deposit into your new account

Place a bet of at least £10 at odds of 1/2+

You will receive your free bets (1X £/€10 Horse Racing Free Bet, 1X £/€10 Football Free Bet, 1X £/€10 4+ Football Selection Accumulator Free Bet, 1X £/€10 Bet Builder Free Bet)

Coral horse racing betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

18+ New UK+ROI Customers only.

Certain deposit methods & bet types excl.

Min first £/€10 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€10 free bets.

Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only.

Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned.

Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best racing free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in horse racing bonuses and betting offers.

Saturday racing tips to claim your Coral £40 in free bets

With Coral offering a total of £40 in sports free bets if you bet £10 on the racing this weekend, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here's our pick:

Kikkuli to win the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury (3.35) @11-4 with Coral

This is a wide-open race, but Kikkuli clearly enjoyed the return to 7f when running a mighty race to get within a neck of Haatem, who had placed in the English and Irish 2,000 Guineas, in the Jersey at Royal Ascot and was far from disgraced in the Group 1 Prix Jean Prat last time. He may have found the ground a touch soft that day, which shouldn't be a problem here, and should be a force down in class.

Note, these odds are subject to change

How to spend your £40 in free bets with Coral: Premier League 9-1 four-fold acca

As we mentioned, your free bets will come in the form of four £10 free bets to be used on different markets (1x £/€10 horse racing free bet, 1x £/€10 football free bet, 1x £/€10 4+ football selection accumulator free bet, 1x £/€10 bet builder free bet). Here's an example of a four-fold Premier League accumulator that you can spend some of your free bets on:

Arsena l to beat Wolves

Newcastl e to beat Southampton

West Ham to draw against Aston Villa

Man City to beat Chelsea

Total odds: 9-1 with Coral

Premier League Week 1 fixtures and where to watch

Saturday, August 17 2024

12.30pm - Ipswich vs Liverpool (TNT Sports)

3.00pm - Arsenal vs Wolves

3.00pm - Everton vs Brighton

3.00pm - Newcastle vs Southampton

3.00pm - Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth

5.30pm - West Ham vs Aston Villa (Sky Sports)

Sunday, August 18 2024

2.00pm - Brentford vs Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

4.30pm - Chelsea vs Man City (Sky Sports)

Monday, August 19 2024

8.00pm - Leicester City vs Tottenham (Sky Sports)

Why bet on horse racing with Coral?

Coral are as old as legalised betting in the UK and, in that time, they have covered more than the odd race. The bookie is ingrained in UK and Irish horse racing betting. Here are three reasons to bet on racing with Coral.

Coral offers market best price

Market best price is available at Coral on many of the week’s best-fancied runners. Check any respected betting odds comparison app, and you’ll see Coral is head and shoulders above the competition on certain picks.

Coral offers more ways to bet

Coral offer more ways to bet on your favourite races, runners, and riders. Make your predictions on the race winner, or shoot for a place. There’s also match betting, winning distances, champion jockey, a trainer with the most wins, and plenty more.

Coral offers promotions and specials

Promotions and specials, including profit boosts, cashback, and enhanced odds, can be found on the promotions tab of the Coral website and app. Check what’s available before placing your bets. There may be an easier way to gamble on the race.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.