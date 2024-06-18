Prince of Wales's Stakes: get £40 in Royal Ascot free bets with Betfair

The Prince of Wales’s Stakes is the Wednesday highlight of Royal Ascot, attracting the sport’s top trainers, jockeys, horses and owners, and Betfair have got an unmissable offer for all your punting needs.

Betfair are a trusted online bookmaker who are known for their excellent service, competitive odds, and exciting specials. They're a bookie for the big occasion, and it doesn't get much bigger than Royal Ascot. Place a £10 bet on Royal Ascot and receive £40 in free bets to use on any market you like. Whether you're betting on an underdog or backing a favourite, Betfair have got you covered.

Click here to claim your £40 free bet at Betfair .

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £40 In Free Bets When You Place £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free bet every time your team scores in the groups ​when you place a £10 bet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Build your own bets with Bet Builder

Build your own bets with Bet Builder Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

When you take up the Betfair welcome betting offer, create an account, deposit £10, and place a qualifying sportsbook bet, the world-famous betting app based in London will instantly drop £40 worth of free bet builders, accumulators or multiples to use on any sport, including the racing at Royal Ascot.

Betfair Royal Ascot offer: £40 in free bets

Below, we detail the Betfair betting offer and how to sign up in order to get your hands on this exclusive free bet bonus for Ascot.

We even share our views on how best to use your free bet tokens in the feature race on day two, the Group 1 Prince of Wales's Stakes, run over a mile and two furlongs on the Flat.

Prince of Wales's Stakes preview and horses to look out for

A mouthwatering duel between last year’s dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin and Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare turf winner Inspiral is the headline clash in Wednesday’s feature, the Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

The big question is: which Auguste Rodin will turn up? He is breathtaking at his best, as when taking the both Derbys and the Breeders' Cup Turf, but has thrown in some stinkers too, notably trailing home last in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the Dubai Sheema Classic.

Inspiral is returned to a mile and a quarter for just the second time in her career, likely looking to repeat her last-to-first feat achieved in the US after coming home fourth in the Lockinge behind runaway stablemate Audience.

Aflaila chased home Auguste Rodin in the Irish Champion Stakes when last seen, but may benefit from the break as he's won first time in each of season's racing.

In opposition lay a strong French contingent, headed by Prix d'Ispahan runner-up Horizon Dore , winner of last year's Prix Dollar, and Blue Rose Cen , a dual Group 1 winner who needs to step up on her reappearance effort. Prix d'Harcourt victor Zarakem and Snobbish complete the assault from across the Channel.

Steps on how to claim your Betfair Prince of Wales's Stakes free bets offer

Learn to quickly and securely join Betfair as a new customer and claim the £40 free bet welcome bonus .

Click here to register at Betfair Select the Join Now button on the homepage Open a new account using promo code ZSKAOF Complete the registration form Create a username and password Deposit £10 using a card Bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1/1 or greater £40 Sportsbook free bet builders, accumulators or multiples will be awarded after the qualifying bet has settled

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in Ascot bonuses and betting offers.

Betfair Prince of Wales's Stakes betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering for a Betfair account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport.

Rewards valid for 30 days.

Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify.

Please Gamble Responsibly.

T&Cs apply

How to spend your Betfair Prince of Wales's Stakes free bets

Alflaila to win the Prince of Wales's Stakes @12-1 with Betfair

Chance was gone after a slow start in the Irish Champion Stakes when last seen, but he made good headway after looking detached to finish fifth and deserves another go in this company.

Has won first time out in the last two seasons, so goes well fresh, and is still very much unexposed at this distance.

Why bet on the Prince of Wales's Stakes with Betfair?

Betfair are an online bookmaker you can trust to provide excellent service, great odds, and plenty of exciting specials. But this bookie comes alive during the Royal Ascot, flexing its muscles and showing why they are a market leader.

Betfair offer better place terms

Betfair offer better place terms than much of the competition, increasing your chances of landing a return on your bets.

Betfair offer better odds

The odds offered on the top races are as generous as you’d hope to find. Check any betting odds comparison app, and Betfair sets the bar on odds.

Betfair offer specials and enhanced market

Specials and enhanced markets mean there’s more than one way to gamble with Betfair on your favourite horses of the week. Predict the number of finishers or have your stake on the favourite failing to win the race. You can also take advantage of existing customer free bets and offers via the promotions tab.

Betfair Royal Ascot offers for existing customers

Not only new players enjoy excellent promotions and specials at Betfair. Existing members are also treated well. Below are some of the deals you can expect to find when clicking on the promotions tab on the Betfair website or mobile app.

More markets

More ways to bet on the outcome of a race means more ways to win. You can predict the winner or placed runners, but several markets are available on each leg of today’s Royal Ascot programme. Choose the winner, each-way, winning distance, number of finishers, trainer specials and more.

Extra place races

Betfair will enhance the place terms of the most popular races each day of the festival. They may be moved from 1/5 the odds a place to 1/4 or enhanced from three places to four.

Click for more Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.