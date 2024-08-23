Premier League sign-up offer: get £25 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £5

The Premier League continues this weekend and there are interesting storylines throughout as Unai Emery's Aston Villa take on Arsenal while Eddie Howe returns to former club Bournemouth. To add to the excitement, Ladbrokes are offering £25 in free bets when you place a £5 sports bet this summer. Get your hands on this generous welcome offer.

Premier League Week 2 fixtures and where to watch

Saturday, August 24 2024

12.30pm - Brighton vs Manchester United (TNT Sports)

3.00pm - Tottenham vs Everton

3.00pm - Crystal Palace vs West Ham

3.00pm - Southampton vs Nottingham Forest

3.00pm - Fulham vs Leicester City

3.00pm - Manchester City vs Ipswich

5.30pm - Aston Villa vs Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Sunday, August 25 2024

2.00pm - Bournemouth vs Newcastle (Sky Sports)

2.00pm - Wolves vs Chelsea

4.30pm - Liverpool vs Brentford (Sky Sports)

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

