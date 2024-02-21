Porto v Arsenal predictions: Bukayo Saka anytime goalscorer + grab £30 in FREE BETS for the Champions League
Arsenal head to Porto in the first leg of their Champions League tie as they look to continue their journey after a six-year absence from the competition.
Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a positive result in Portugal, with his Gunners team looking to make it through to the quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years.
After topping Group B, Arteta will have ambitions of progressing from the round of 16, and he'll be hoping his side can go on to make their first Champions League final appearance since 2006, when they were beaten by Barcelona.
With Arsenal competing against Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title, Arsenal will be looking to secure a win against hosts Porto, who finished second in Group H behind winners Barcelona.
Champions League schedule for Wednesday featuring Porto v Arsenal
Here's the full schedule of Wednesday's Champions League action, with details of which matches are televised.
- 8.00pm - Porto v Arsenal (TNT Sports 1)
- 8.00pm - Napoli v Barcelona (TNT Sports 2)
Porto v Arsenal betting predictions and odds
Here are our top 3 predictions for the upcoming Champions League clash between Porto and Arsenal. Get your hands on a free £30 from Paddy Power before you place your bets:
- Arsenal to win
@8-13 with Paddy Power
- Bukayo Saka anytime goal scorer
@ 23-10 with Paddy Power
- Over 3.5 goals
@23-10 with Paddy Power
Odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change
Published on 21 February 2024inBetting offers
Last updated 17:54, 21 February 2024
