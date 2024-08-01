Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day three: get £20 in free bets when you bet just £5

Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood is here, ushering in day three of this vibrant summer festival. With eight exciting races lined up, it's set to be another thrilling day of racing action.

The day’s crown jewel is the esteemed Group 1 Nassau Stakes, but there's a lot more in store across the card. To make your day even better, Paddy Power is offering new customers £20 in free bets for day three. Claim this exclusive offer before it disappears—click here to secure your share before it's gone.

Luckily, we've got you covered. On this page, our team of sports betting experts will walk you through the process of registering with Paddy Power on both your laptop and mobile device. We’ll guide you on how to place your bets on the races and claim your £20 in free bets . You’ll find a straightforward step-by-step guide, information on other exciting promotions, and tips on making the most of your rewards.

Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood day three offer: £20 in free bets

The Paddy Power welcome bonus free bet is reserved for new customers who create an account through this page. If you don’t already have an account with this popular online sportsbook, now is the perfect time to get started.

Registration is safe, fast, user-friendly and you must only complete the process once. We explain how in the next section, detailing the sign-up process, how to deposit funds and claim this stunning free bet.

Steps on how to claim your Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood day three betting offer

Signing up with Paddy Power is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Paddy Power and grab your £20 Paddy Power free bet to place on any of the races this week. Follow the steps below to join Paddy Power through a secure registration page designed to protect your privacy and security.

Enter your information using promo code: YSKARZ

Deposit into your new account

Place a £5 Sportsbook bet, at min odds of 2.0 (EVS).

Get £20 in Free bets, valid for 30 days.



Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood day three betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

New Customer offer YSKARZ.

Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £20 in free bets.

Free bet rewards valid for 30 days.

Only deposits via Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer.

Paddy's Rewards Club: Get a £10 free bet when you place 5x bets of £10+.

T&Cs apply.

Please Gamble Responsibly.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best Glorious Goodwood free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in Glorious Goodwood bonuses and betting offers.

Glorious Goodwood day three preview

The third day of Glorious Goodwood is Ladies' Day and the headline race of the day is the Nassau Stakes . The Gosdens' Emily Upjohn and and Aidan O'Brien's Opera Singer are joint-favourites at the time of writing, and they'll be taking on eight other runners.

In addition to the Nassau Stakes, the Group 2 Richmond Stakes showcases some of the most promising two-year-old colts, providing a glimpse into the future stars of the sport.

The Group 3 Gordon Stakes also garners significant attention, often serving as a key trial for the St Leger, the final Classic of the British flat racing season.

Day three's Glorious Goodwood schedule

Glorious Goodwood is a week in the calendar not to be missed for Flat fans and day three's highlight is the Nassau Stakes:

Thursday, August 01

Why bet on Glorious Goodwood with Paddy Power?

If the welcome bonus isn’t enough to convince you that Paddy Power are the best choice for your betting needs this week, we have a few more points of note. These benefits are available to both new and existing members.

Paddy Power offers better odds

Paddy Power offers better odds on many of the week’s most popular bets. Customers enjoy access to market best price on favourites and other leading runners at Goodwood.

Paddy Power offers more ways to bet

More ways to bet means more ways to win, and Paddy Power members have choices at their fingertips. Each race has several betting markets and specials, including yes/no on the favourite to win.

Paddy Power live streaming

Watch every race free with the Paddy Power live streaming tab. If you are a member of this bookie, you will enjoy an HD-quality live stream.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

