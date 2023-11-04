Luton Town v Liverpool betting offer: Get £40 in free bets for Sunday's Premier League match with Paddy Power

If you’re looking to make the most out of Sunday's match between Luton Town and Liverpool, we have fantastic news for you - Paddy Power is offering a golden opportunity to claim up to £40 in free bets for any Premier League fixture this weekend.

Paddy Power Luton Town v Liverpool b etting offer: £40 in free bets on Sunday

It has been a predictably tough start to life in the Premier League for Luton Town, but the spirited Hatters still have legitimate hopes of clinging on to survival with the teams around them also struggling as the season develops.

Things don't get any easier for Rob Edwards' side this weekend as they welcome title-chasing Liverpool to Kenilworth Road for a 4.30 kick-off, but they will see Sunday's game as a free hit and a chance to cause the biggest upset of the campaign so far.

Simply register with Paddy Power and take the following steps to take advantage of this superb Premier League betting offer. Get £40 in free bets when you stake £10 on Luton Town v Liverpool or on any of the Premier League matches this weekend.

Here’s your chance to claim £40 in Luton Town v Liverpool free bets guaranteed to spend on the match this weekend, as well as the rest of the weekend's Premier League games when you stake just £10.

All you have to do to claim this fantastic EPL betting offer is sign up for Paddy Power and follow the instructions in this article.

How to claim your Paddy Power Luton Town v Liverpool betting offer ahead of this Sunday's Premier League game

Signing up with Paddy Power is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Paddy Power and grab your £40 Luton Town v Liverpool free bets . The good news is that you can use the offer to place on any of the Premier League clashes this weekend.

1. Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage

through this link 2. Create your username and password

3. Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1/2 or greater

4. You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Luton Town v Liverpool betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We advise reading the terms and conditions attached to the new Luton Town v Liverpool betting offer before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on Greyhound racing markets are excluded

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Premier League schedule + where to spend your £40 in Luton Town v Liverpool free bets

The weekend’s Premier League schedule promises to offer some exciting clashes. Fortunately, the Luton Town v Liverpool betting offer is not limited to a single game - you can claim £40 in Luton Town v Liverpool free bets on any of the weekend's remaining matches. Here is the full weekend's fixtures:

Saturday, November 4

12.30 - Fulham v Manchester United

3.00 - Brentford v West Ham

3.00 - Burnley v Crystal Palace

3.00 - Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion

3.00 - Manchester City v Bournemouth

3.00 - Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

5.30 - Newcastle v Arsenal

Sunday, November 5

2.00 - Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

4.30 - Luton Town v Liverpool

Monday, November 6

8.00 - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

With Paddy Power offering a total of £40 in free bets for this weekend's Premier League matches, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Manchester City should rack up the goals at home against struggling Bournemouth.

Free-scoring Aston Villa travel to Nottingham Forest who have scored in every Premier League fixture this season.

Tottenham are unbeaten this season and should have too much for rivals Chelsea, who lost to Brentford at home last weekend.

Note, these odds are subject to change

Why bet on Premier League matches with Paddy Power?

Paddy Power provides some of the best Premier League betting odds throughout the week, and offers one of the most comprehensive levels of coverage of all the fixtures.

They also provide the most up-to-date information on injuries, form and team news, allowing bettors to make the most informed decisions when deciding which teams to back. Their odds are quite competitive too, meaning that bettors can find the best value for their bets.

Paddy Power offer market best prices on bets

Paddy Power offers the best price on many of the year’s biggest events. Check any respected betting odds comparison app, and you’ll see Paddy Power are often ahead of the competition on certain picks.

Promotions and specials

Paddy Power offers profit boosts, cashback, and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the Paddy Power website and app. Check what’s available before placing your bets. There may be an easier way to gamble on a match.

To discover more Premier League betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.