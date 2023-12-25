Land £40 free bets from Betfred for December - new customers: Boxing Day free bets

Embrace the festive spirit with Betfred's £40 December betting bonus, bringing holiday cheer your way. With Boxing Day on its way, Betfred is giving away £40 in Boxing Day free bets to all new customers, perfectly timed for the holiday season and the exciting races ahead.

Score £40 in free bets this Boxing Day with this Betfred offer

Now is your chance to claim £40 in free bets by staking just £10 with Betfred.

To avail yourself of this exclusive offer and get £40 in free bets , all you need to do is register with Betfred and follow the outlined steps below.

How to claim your Betfred betting offer

This guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Betfred and grab your £40 free bet to place on any events in December.

Unlocking your Betfred £40 free bet for Christmas following your registration is both simple and secure. Just follow these steps:

REGISTER & DEPOSIT Using Promo Code WELCOME40 Place a bet of £10+ on Sports We'll give you £40 in Bonuses

How to use your £40 in Betfred free bets

Claiming Betfred's Christmas welcome betting offer is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to receive your £40 in free bets upon sign-up:

Register using the promo code WELCOME40 . Deposit at least £10, using a Debit Card registered to you, within 7 days of registering for an account with us. No other payment method will qualify. Place a bet of £10 or more on any qualifying Sportsbook markets at odds of Evens or greater (2.0+), which is going to be settled within 7 days of registering for your account. Two or more separate bets with a combined stake of £10 will not qualify. Only your very first valid bet will count.If your bet is voided or cancelled by us: it will not count and the next valid bet you place will be considered instead. If your account is set to euros you will need to deposit and bet €10 to qualify.

Betfred Boxing Day betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

Taking a few minutes to peruse the terms and conditions linked to the new customer betting offer is a prudent step before completing the sign-up process. This will afford you a clearer understanding of the offer's specifics and the expectations for new players, ensuring you are well-informed before redeeming your £40 in Betfred free bets . The Free Bet amount cannot be withdrawn as cash and will not form part of any winnings paid to you.

Any unused Free Bets will expire 7-days after issue.

The 50 Free Spins can only be used on one of the following titles at Betfred Games: Eye of Horus, Eye of Horus Megaways, Fishin’ Frenzy, Fishin’ Frenzy MegawaysTo claim the 50 Free Spins, you must open a qualifying game.

The 50 Free Spins have a value of £0.20 per spin (total value £10).

Free Spins cannot be exchanged for cash.

Once activated the Free Spins will need to be played through manually.

Any winnings from the Free Spins will be paid into the customer's cash balance.

Once credited the Free spins are valid for 7 days. Any Free Spins not used after 7 days will expire.

One welcome offer per address/IP address/device or mobile number. Previous account holders are not eligible for the offer. Anyone opening a Betfred.com account that has previously held an account with us that is closed does not qualify for the offer.

In the event of a dispute, the decision of the Betfred Management Team will be final and based on our Terms and Conditions.

18+, begambleaware.org

begambleaware.org T&Cs apply

How to spend your £40 in free bets in December

The month of December is bustling with activity in various sports, notably racing and football. With a lineup of Grade 1 races slated for the Christmas period, you'll find yourself spoilt with choice when it comes to which runners and riders to place your free bets on. Here are some noteworthy races:

December's Horse Racing

December stands out as a relatively busy period for racing, with a number of standout races on the cards. Consider placing your free bets on some of the following:

Tuesday, December 26 @ 2.30pm ( Kempton ) - Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (Grade 1)

Kempton Tuesday, December 2 6 @ 2.20pm ( Leopardstown ) - Racing Post Novice Chase (Grade 1)

Leopardstown Wednesday December 27 @ 2.50pm (Chepstow ) - Coral Welsh Grand National Handicap Chase

Betfred Christmas betting offer FAQs

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR THIS WELCOME OFFER?

This welcome offer is available to new customers residing in the UK, aged 18 or older, who register for an account with us on any day other than Aintree’s Grand National day (15/04/2023). Successful verification by us is a prerequisite before any Free Bets are awarded. Refer to our Verification Policy for more details.

WHICH BETS OR MARKETS WILL NOT QUALIFY?

Bets made using Free Bets do not qualify for this offer. Totepool bets and Virtual markets are excluded. If you choose to Cash Out your bet, it will not qualify, and you won't receive this Welcome Offer.

WHEN WILL YOU BE CREDITED WITH YOUR FREE BETS AND FREE SPINS?

Upon settlement of your qualifying bet, you will receive £40 in Free Bets and £10 in Free Spins within 10 hours. Crediting may experience delays if additional documentation is necessary.



To discover more horse racing betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

