Grab £45 in free bets with Paddy Power for the York Ebor festival

The Group 1 Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35) featuring the high-class Highfield Princess is the day's showpiece event at York. The big race follows the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes (2.25) and the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (3.00). What do our Spotlight experts make of it all?

Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes (2.25)

It can't be taken for granted that front-running Quickthorn won't again be given too much rope but he also has a little more to prove on good to firm ground, so this may be someone else's day. That makes the picture only a bit clearer. Courage Mon Ami shot to stardom in the Gold Cup in June and has to give the runner-up Coltrane 3lb today. Perhaps they will finish in the same order now that they are back on a forecast good to firm ground, over which Courage Mon Ami made his sweeping move from off the pace at Royal Ascot, but watch out also for GIAVELLOTTO. He had a mid-summer break after his Yorkshire Cup win here and showed enough in the Goodwood Cup to suggest that he could have more to give. Richard Austen



Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (3.00 York)

As the market suggests, Kylian has a leading chance on form and Johannes Brahms holds obvious claims. However, from a punting angle there are plausible alternatives at bigger odds, most notably JEHANGEER who brings good credentials and could well show plenty of further progress upped in class. He's a tempting each-way proposition in this bid to give Kevin Ryan a fifth Gimcrack. King's Gamble (second choice) looks promising, while Action Point and Emperor's Son also have possibilities. Steve Boow

Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35 York)

Bradsell got the better of HIGHFIELD PRINCESS in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot but the winner inconvenienced the runner-up by drifting left and the ultra-consistent mare is taken to gain her revenge in a race she won last year. Bradsell is feared most, while the much-improved Regional and the supplemented 2yo Big Evs are others who can run well. Equality, Ladies Church and Nymphadora are interesting each-way possibles at much bigger odds, with Equality perhaps the pick of this trio. Ben Hutton

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.