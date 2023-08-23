Get £45 in free bets with Paddy Power for the York Ebor festival this week

With York's Ebor festival now here, Paddy Power are offering all new customers the chance to lock-in £45 of Ebor festival free bets . New account holders can claim this Paddy Power betting offer by clicking here and creating their new account . Check out full details for this sign-up offer in this article.

The day one highlight is undoubtedly the Juddmonte International Stakes (3.35). Only four runners have been declared but it's still a high-quality field. The hot market leader is Paddington, who has carried all before him this year and will be bidding to make it seven wins in a row this season.

Secure your free bets from Paddy Power to place on the 2023 York Ebor festival.

Claim your Paddy Power York Ebor festival betting offer: £45 in free bets

Simply follow the links in this article to create your account with Paddy Power , make a first time deposit of £10 or more using a debit card and place a £10 minimum wager on a York race at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or bigger.

If your qualifying wager then goes on to win or lose, Paddy Power will credit your account with £45 in free bets. This will be issued to your account within one hour of your qualifying wager being settled.

With this Paddy Power free bet bonus, you have the ideal opportunity to get up and running with one of the world's favourite online sports betting platforms. Paddy Power will be offering comprehensive coverage of this week's York Ebor festival, so click here to register with Paddy Power and get involved in the action today.

How to claim your Paddy Power sign-up free bet for York Ebor festival

Claiming your £45 free bet at Paddy Power after registration is both simple and secure. Simply follow these steps:

Claim your £45 free bet by clicking here

Set up your online betting account

Deposit a minimum of £5

Bet £10 or more on a York race with odds of 1/2 or higher

The £45 free bet will be credited to your account on the settlement of this bet

York Ebor festival races to watch + how to spend your Paddy Power free bet

The Group 1 Juddmonte International (3.35) featuring Paddington is the day's showpiece event at York. The big race follows the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (3.00), in which the main contenders will be showcasing their St Leger credentials. What do our Spotlight experts make of it all?

Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (3.00 York)

While they are all entered in the final Classic of the season, the St Leger over an extended 1m6f, the issue today is who will emerge on top over 1m4f and the most persuasive performance at this trip came from CONTINUOUS when he took second in the King Edward VII at Royal Ascot. He also brings realistic hopes of further improvement. He's not alone in that and the unbeaten Gregory, in particular, looks an exciting prospect but the latter's Royal Ascot win came when galloping on strongly over 1m6f and he has to give 3lb to today's rivals. Castle Way, another on the up, is third on the list and he is a serious contender, firmly in the argument given that the close third in his last race was Saint George who had been beaten one and a half lengths by Gregory three weeks earlier. Richard Austen

Juddmonte International Stakes (3.35 York)

This is the smallest field for this race since Sea The Stars beat three rivals in 2009 but it features another remarkable 3yo colt who is bidding to extend an impressive winning sequence. Admirable PADDINGTON is the horse in question and, having gone from strength to strength this season, he's taken to complete a Group 1 five-timer. That said, he may have to work harder than ever, with Mostahdaf a very strong rival who has earned a particularly big rating for his Royal Ascot win and commands serious respect in a high-octane clash. Triple Group 1-winning filly Nashwa looks up against it taking on this pair and The Foxes, despite being smart, lags behind on the figures. Steve Boow

Paddy Power sign-up offer: terms and conditions

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum debit card deposit £10 (Apple Pay excluded)

£10 bet on any York festival race at minimum odds 1/2 (1.5) to qualify

£45 in free bets will be credited once the qualifying wager is settled

Free bets are available to use on horse racing markets only

Only deposits via cards will qualify (Apple Pay deposits excluded)

Free bet stake not returned

18+, begambleaware.org

T&Cs apply

Why should you choose Paddy Power for your York Ebor festival bets?

Paddy Power has an ideal platform for those looking to optimise their betting experience during York Ebor festival. With its reputation as a reliable powerhouse in the online sports betting sphere, Paddy Power guarantees an excellent experience for their punters.

With Paddy Power, enjoy the benefit of additional each-way places on races all year round, including during the York Ebor festival, ensuring you never miss out on a winning opportunity.

Enjoy in-play betting with Paddy Power

When it comes to in-play betting, swift actions are key and Paddy Power has a user-friendly app which is designed to cater to this need. Effortlessly stay updated with the latest in-play odds for York's Ebor festival, select your preferred choice, add it to your betslip and confirm after reviewing the stakes.

Apart from catering to new customers, Paddy Power also provides a range of benefits to its existing clientele, including but not limited to the following.

Boosted odds

The Paddy Power marketing and trading teams join forces each day of York's Ebor festival to deliver enhanced odds on numerous popular choices. Stay tuned to their website for the latest boosted odds on races and horses.

Guaranteed best odds

Paddy Power offers an irresistible advantage for horse racing bettors – best odds guaranteed. This promotion ensures you'll be paid at the higher value, either the starting price or the price offered when you placed your bet.

NRNB (non-runner no bet)

As is customary, Paddy Power offers non-runner no bet on all the premier races in the horse racing calendar, including during York's Ebor festival. This means that if your chosen horse doesn't run, your bet will be fully refunded.

To discover more horse racing betting offers and Lucky 15 free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.