Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Betting offers

Free York Ebor festival tips for day 4 + £85 in free bets

York's Ebor festival features four high-class days of racing on the Knavesmire, with plenty of big names in all the top races. In this article, we'll highlight some of our best Ebor festival betting tips for day four and also outline how you can claim £85 in free bets from Paddy Power and Sky Bet this week.

The feature event on day four is the Sky Bet Ebor (3.35), featuring a host of high-class staying handicappers. Claim your £45 in Paddy Power bets here and £40 in Sky Bet free bets here and continue reading to find out who the best bets are in the ITV races.

York Ebor festival betting tips and £85 in free bets

We've got free betting tips for each of the races on ITV Racing on day four at York. Pair these tips with the following sign-up betting offers and a grab your chance to claim £85 in free bets for day three of the York Ebor festival.

Full offer terms and conditions are below

Total: £85

Once your initial bets are settled, your free bets will be yours to spend on the other races. It's really that easy.

Here are our best bets for each ITV race on day four of York's Ebor festival:

1.50 York
Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes, 1m1f

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Nostrum
Impressive Listed win in July; soft going excuse for odds-on defeat since; can bounce back

2.25 York
Sky Bet Melrose Handicap, 1m6f

SPOTLIGHT TIP: True Legend
Runner-up at Glorious Goodwood despite torrid passage and he's firmly in calculations

3.00 York
Sky Bet City of York Stakes, 7f

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Sacred
Has thrived in last 12 months and fine second at Royal Ascot; goes well fresh; key player

3.35 York
Sky Bet Ebor Handicap, 1m6f

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Adjuvant
Reliable and progressive; heavy ground when seen off by Sweet William at Goodwood; player

4.10 York
Sky Bet Constantine Handicap, 6f

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Mr Wagyu
Has drawn a blank this year but several good runs, including at Goodwood latest; contender

How to claim £85 in sign-up free bets for York's Ebor festival

Claiming your free bets from these bookmaker offers is both simple and secure. Simply follow these steps:

  • Go to the bookmaker's homepage and select 'New Customer' to begin registration
  • Fill out the form with the required info and choose a username and password
  • Make a small deposit to activate the account
  • Now, you are all set to start placing your bets on the races
  • The free bet tokens should be automatically added to your account balance
  • Do this with every bookmaker to ensure you are getting the most out of your experience

Claim £85 in free bets for York Ebor here + each bookmaker's terms and conditions

Paddy Power Ebor festival free bets

Get up to £45 in free bets by placing a single £10 bet on this year's York Ebor festival with Paddy Power.

  • New UK & ROI customers only
  • Minimum deposit £5
  • £10 minimum bet at odds of 1/1 (2.0) to qualify
  • 4 x £10 free bet
  • Free bets are available to use on selected sportsbook markets only
  • Free bets exclude virtuals
  • Free bets are non-withdrawable
  • Free bets expire after 30 days
  • Free bet stake not returned
  • Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply
  • 18+, begambleaware.org
  • T&Cs apply

Sky Bet Ebor festival free bets

£40 in free bets for the York Ebor festival. New Sky Bet customers can place a £10 bet on the York Ebor festival this week and receive £40 in free betting tokens.

  • New UK & ROI customers only
  • Minimum deposit £5
  • £10 minimum bet at odds of 1/1 (2.0) to qualify
  • 4 x £10 free bet
  • Free bets are available to use on selected sportsbook markets only
  • Free bets exclude virtuals
  • Free bets are non-withdrawable
  • Free bets expire after 30 days
  • Free bet stake not returned
  • Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply
  • 18+, begambleaware.org
  • T&Cs apply

To discover more horse racing betting offers and Lucky 15 free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Raph McCallReporter
Published on 26 August 2023Last updated 07:00, 26 August 2023
icon
more inBetting offers
more inBetting offers