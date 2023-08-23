Free York Ebor festival tips for day 1 and £45 in free Paddy Power bets

York's Ebor festival features four high-class days of racing on the Knavesmire, with plenty of big names in all the top races. In this article, we'll highlight some of our best Ebor festival betting tips for day one and also outline how you can claim £45 in free bets from Paddy Power to use on these free tips.

With seven races in total and five being shown live on ITV, it's a fantastic start to the York Ebor festival. The feature event on day one is the Juddmonte International Stakes (3.35) featuring Paddington, one of the stars of the Flat season. He's not the only star in action as Gregory puts his St Leger claims on the line in the Great Voltigeur Stakes (3.00).

Here are our best bets for each ITV race on day one of York's Ebor festival:

1.50 York

Sky Bet and Symphony Group Handicap, 5½f

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MANILA SCOUSE

Has gone from strength to strength over 6f and 5f this summer; another big run on the way

2.25 York

Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (Group 3), 7f

SPOTLIGHT TIP: BALLYMOUNT BOY

Clear second in the Richmond and the winner won the French Group 1 last Sunday

3.00 York

Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (Group 2), 1m4f

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CONTINUOUS

Resumed improvement when second of six in 1m4f Group 2 Edward VII at Royal Ascot

3.35 York

Juddmonte International (Group 1), 1m2½f

SPOTLIGHT TIP: PADDINGTON

Phenomenal three-year-old colt who thrives on his racing and is proving an unstoppable force



4.10 York

Sky Bet Stayers Handicap, 2m½f

SPOTLIGHT TIP: GRAPPA NONINO

Won ten days ago; now looks like a stayer with potential, one to note despite 5lb penalty

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.