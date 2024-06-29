Euro 2024 round of 16 betting offer: score £50 in free bets when you bet £10 with CopyBet

With England through to the Euro 2024 round of 16, CopyBet have an attractive betting bonus for new customers with £50 in free bets available to all new customers .

New account holders who click the links in this article and register with CopyBet are eligible for this exclusive offer.

Grab £50 in CopyBet free bets for the 2024 Euros here

Follow the instructions in this article to find out how to claim this exclusive CopyBet free bet bonus for the round of 16 matches in the Euros this week.

CopyBet Euro 2024 betting offer: get £50 in free bets

When you sign up and place your initial bet, CopyBet gives you up to £50 in free bets for the Euros . This offer not only enhances your chances of winning by allowing you to place additional bets at no extra cost, but it also gives you the freedom to explore a wide range of betting markets, from match winners and player performance to intricate in-game dynamics without any additional risk.

Moreover, CopyBet is renowned for its comprehensive coverage of football events, offering extensive betting options that cater to both beginners and seasoned bettors. With competitive odds and real-time updates, you can make the most informed decisions for your betting strategies. Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or a casual observer, this free bet is a great way to add an extra layer of excitement to your Euro 2024 experience.

Steps to claim your CopyBet Euro 2024 betting offer

Signing up with CopyBet is fast, secure, and straightforward. Follow this guide to join CopyBet and claim your £50 in Euro 2024 free bets to place on any of the matches in Germany this week.

Sign up to CopyBet through this link Click the Claim Free Bets button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card Place a minimum £10 qualifying bet on football at odds of 1.9 or greater Once your bet settles, you will be rewarded with £50 in free bets Your bet credits will be added to your account and valid for 7 days

CopyBet Euro 2024 betting sign-up offer: terms & conditions

We strongly encourage you to read the terms and conditions associated with the sign-up promotion before registering. It only takes a few minutes and will help you understand how this betting offer works and what is expected of you as a new customer.

BET 10 GET 50 offer is available only for the customers who signed up on 01.02.2024 or later.

Complete your first deposit using your banking app (Open banking) to unlock the offer.

The qualifying bet should be a Single or Acca (2+ selections) bet, start at £10, have 1.9 or higher odds and must be settled within 7 days of sign-up.

Each free bet lasts for 7 days

Offer stands for verified UK clients

No Cash-Out

Max payout – £500

To discover more Euro 2024 betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.