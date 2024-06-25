- More
Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: get 40-1 boosted odds when you back England to win vs Slovenia
Euro 2024 boosted odds free bet: 40-1 on England to win correct-score vs Slovenia
Tuesday brings the final two games in Group C at Euro 2024, and Paddy Power is offering all new players a stunning 40-1 odds boosted free bet for England to win.
England play Slovenia as Gareth Southgate’s team aims to put their disappointing draw against Denmark firmly behind then, while the Danes and Serbia will be facing each other at the same time. Keep reading and we will explain how to claim your 40-1 England to Win welcome bonus and offer our correct-score predictions on both games.
England vs Slovenia: correct-score prediction
- England to win 1-0 @5-1 with Paddy Power
- Where to Watch: ITV
- Match Time & Stadium: RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Tuesday June 25 at 8pm
40/1 England to Win, England v Slovenia
England battled hard to defeat Serbia in their opening game of the group and we expect a repeat performance against Slovenia on Tuesday as they bid to secure a place in the Euro 2024 round of 16.
These nations last met in a World Cup qualifier seven years ago when the Three Lions snuck a 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Harry Kane with 90 minutes on the clock. Fans won’t care how the win comes this time as long as their team bag the points. Backing another 1-0 win for Gareth Southgate's side at Paddy Power could pay off.
Denmark vs Serbia: Correct-score prediction
- Denmark to win 1-0 @6-1 with Paddy Power
- Where to Watch: ITV
- Match Time & Stadium: Allianz Arena, Munich, Tuesday June 25 at 8pm
Denmark will be hoping to wrap up their Group C campaign by following England’s lead and beating the Serbs.
Denmark were held to a 1-1 draw by Slovenia in their opening game, but they took the lead in that match and looked comfortable before conceding late. With more concentration and a rub of the green, the Danes could grab three points and a 1-0 win is a nice price with Paddy Power.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
