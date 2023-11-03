Cricket World Cup England v Australia: Get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power for Saturday's match

If you want to get the most out of Saturday's Cricket World Cup clash between England and Australia, we have fantastic news for you - Paddy Power are offering you the chance to claim £40 in free bets to cash in on this weekend's headline game. All you have to do is follow the steps below to sign up and grab your offer:

England v Australia betting offer: £40 in Cricket World Cup free bets on Saturday with Paddy Power

Defending world champions England are rooted firmly to the bottom of the Cricket World Cup table after Sunday's fourth defeat in a row, which came at the hands of hosts India.

England were much improved with the ball in Lucknow, keeping India to 229-9, but again capitulated with the bat as they were skittled for 129 and lost by 100 runs.

Next up for Jos Buttler's side it's old rivals Australia, who are now flying after a slow start to the tournament having won four-consecutive Cricket World Cup games.

The Aussies have their eyes firmly on the semi-finals while England only have their plane journey home to look forward to. It could be another chastening day in Ahmedabad.

Get £40 in free bets for England v Australia when you when you stake £10 with Paddy Power.

All you have to do to claim this fantastic Cricket World Cup betting offer is sign up for Paddy Power and follow the instructions in this article.

How to claim your England v Australia betting offer ahead of Saturday's Cricket World Cup clash

Signing up with Paddy Power is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Paddy Power and grab your £40 England v Australia free bets . The good news is that you can use the offer to place on any sporting fixture this week.

1. Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage

through this link 2. Create your username and password

3. Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1/2 or greater

4. You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance



Paddy Power England v Australia betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We advise reading the terms and conditions attached to the new England v Australia betting offer before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on Greyhound racing markets are excluded

Only deposits via cards will qualify



Cricket World Cup schedule + where to spend your £40 in England v Australia free bets

We are approaching the business end of the Cricket World Cup pool stages and the likely semi-finals are starting to take shape. Here are Saturday's match details so you know when to place your £40 in free bets:

Saturday, November 4

8.30 - England v Australia

Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets for the Cricket World Cup, and there are lots of options for you to bet on. Here are some of our best tips:

Jonny Bairstow to score over 23.5 runs @4-5 with Paddy Power

@4-5 with Paddy Power Adam Zampa player of the match @16-1 with Paddy Power

It has been a disappointing Cricket World Cup for Jonny Bairstow but nothing gets his competitive juices flowing like taking on Australia. England will need a strong start with the bat and Bairstow will look to fly out of the blocks.

Meanwhile it has been a very successful tournament for Adam Zampa, who has taken 16 wickets in six games so far. With England's batsman badly out of form, he could return another impressive haul on Saturday.

Note, these odds are subject to change

Why bet on the Cricket World Cup with Paddy Power?

Paddy Power provides some of the best betting odds on the Cricket World Cup, and offers one of the most comprehensive levels of coverage of all the fixtures.

They also provide the most up-to-date information on injuries, form and team news, allowing bettors to make the most informed decisions when deciding which teams to back. Their odds are quite competitive too, meaning that bettors can find the best value for their bets.

Paddy Power offer market best prices on bets

Paddy Power offers the best price on many of the year’s biggest events. Check any respected betting odds comparison app, and you’ll see Paddy Power are often ahead of the competition on certain picks.

Promotions and specials

Paddy Power offers profit boosts, cashback, and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the Paddy Power website and app. Check what’s available before placing your bets. There may be an easier way to gamble on a match.

To discover more Cricket World Cup betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.