Aintree free bets & betting offers: Get £80 in free bets for this week's races

I Am Maximus @7-1 with bet365

He was tackling a surface with heavy in the description for the first time when far too good for last year's National second Vanillier in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse in February, giving that rival 12lb (it will be 8lb at Aintree) and a 14-length beating. He produced a Racing Post Rating of 169 that day, which suggests this mark of 159 could still underestimate him back in a handicap, and he showed he stayed a marathon trip well when taking the Irish Grand National last year.

Nassalam @20-1 with bet365



Gary Moore's chaser has really come into his own on testing ground and over longer trips, taking his record on heavy ground to 3-4 when routing his rivals by 34 lengths in the Welsh National at Chepstow in December. He showed he handled the Grand National fences when fourth over an inadequate 2m5f in the Grand Sefton and could still have plenty more to offer over marathon trips.

Grand National meeting preview

Horse racing fans will flock to Liverpool for the start of the three-day festival at Aintree, where the biggest event on the jump racing calendar, the Grand National, is the feature on Saturday.

The biggest betting event of the year, the Randox Grand National, provides a nation-stopping moment, with millions around the country tuning in to see the spectacle of 34 horses competing over the most famous fences in the sport.

Last year's winner Corach Rambler, fresh from a fine third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, looks to emulate the likes of Red Rum and more recently Tiger Roll in winning the race back-to-back, while Vanillier, runner-up 12 months ago, and Irish Grand National winner I Am Maximus head an Irish-heavy field.

Three Grade 1s - the Maghull Novices' Chase, Mersey Novices' Hurdle and Liverpool Hurdle - whet the appetite for the big race on the card, which also features a couple of competitive handicaps and finishes with a bumper.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.