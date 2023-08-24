£45 in Lucky 15 free bets for the York Ebor festival up for grabs with Paddy Power

Day three of the York Ebor festival is upon us and Paddy Power have a top betting offer – dishing out £45 in Lucky 15 free bets to all new customers. This offer is exclusive to new account holders and in this article we detail how you can get your hands on it.

Secure your Lucky 15 free bets from Paddy Power to place on day three of the 2023 York Ebor festival below.

Enjoy this Paddy Power York Ebor festival betting offer: £45 in Lucky 15 free bets on day 3

Paddy Power are providing a £45 free bet for all new customers who deposit and make a qualifying bet.

Don't miss out if you're considering betting on day three of the York Ebor festival on Friday. Once your bet is placed, your free wager will be instantly credited to your account and can be used to bet on any race this week.

Paddy Power's York Ebor festival deal comes in the form of £45 in free betting tokens, offering you an excellent opportunity to distribute your bets across multiple races.

With these Lucky 15 free bets, you have the chance to explore Paddy Power's website or app , get acquainted with the variety of markets on offer and select the races you want to bet on. You have total control over whether you select a competitively priced favourite or take a punt on a longshot.

Lucky 15 tips for York Ebor festival day 3

There are seven races on day three of the York Ebor festival on Friday so a good way to enjoy the races without breaking the bank is a Lucky 15. This means you can back four horses and get a return if one of them wins. If more than one wins your returns will start to increase. Here are our four selections to put in a York Lucky 15 today.

Spotlight tips

Balance Play 1.50 York

1m4f looks manageable; 7lb rise may be too, given he was comfortably on top last two runs

Giavellotto 2.25 York

1m6f Yorkshire Cup win here; not so exposed in the Cup races and could be in the shake-up

Jehangeer 3.00 York

Ayr maiden form has substance and his trainer has a good record in this race; interesting

Highfield Princess 3.35 York

Commanding win in this last year and has continued to show excellent form; rock-solid claims

How to claim your Paddy Power sign-up free bet for day 3 of the York Ebor festival

Claiming your £45 free bet at Paddy Power after registration is both simple and secure. Simply follow these steps:

Claim your £45 free bet by clicking here

Set up your online betting account

Deposit a minimum of £5

Bet £10 or more on a betting market with odds of 1/2 or higher

The £45 free bet will be credited to your account

Paddy Power Lucky 15 sign-up offer: terms and conditions

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum debit card deposit £10 (Apple Pay excluded)

£10 bet on any York festival race at minimum odds 1/2 (1.5) to qualify

£45 free bet will be credited once the qualifying wager is settled

Free bets are available to use on horse racing markets only

Only deposits via cards will qualify (Apple Pay deposits excluded)

Free bet stake not returned

18+, begambleaware.org

T&Cs apply

Why should you choose Paddy Power for your day 3 of the York Ebor festival bets?

Paddy Power has a great platform for those looking to optimise their betting experience during day three of the York Ebor festival. With its reputation as a reliable powerhouse in the online sports betting sphere, Paddy Power guarantees a remarkable experience for their punters.

Extra places at Paddy Power

With Paddy Power, enjoy the benefit of additional each-way places on races all year round, including during day three of the York Ebor festival, ensuring you never miss out on a winning opportunity.

Enjoy in-play betting with Paddy Power

When it comes to in-play betting, swift actions are key and Paddy Power has a user-friendly app which is designed to cater to this need. Effortlessly stay updated with the latest in-play odds for day three of the York Ebor festival, select your preferred choice, add it to your betslip and confirm after reviewing the stakes.

Apart from catering to new customers, Paddy Power also provides a range of benefits to its existing clientele, including but not limited to the following.

Boosted odds

The Paddy Power marketing and trading teams join forces each day of the York Ebor festival to deliver enhanced odds on numerous popular choices. Stay tuned to their website for the latest boosted odds on races and horses.

Guaranteed best odds

Paddy Power offers an irresistible advantage for horse racing bettors – best odds guaranteed. This promotion ensures you'll be paid at the higher value, either the starting price or the price offered when you placed your bet.

To discover more horse racing betting offers and Lucky 15 free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.