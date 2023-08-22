York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £250,000 guaranteed pot on World Pool day

York's opener (1.50) is easily the hardest race of the day and it makes sense for Placepot punters to have some coverage.

Alligator Alley is the main fancy and he is joined by Equilateral , who has never run in a handicap in Britain but is 2-2 in them at Meydan, Mondammej , who has his ground, and Jm Jungle just in case the higher numbers prevail.

I'm quite keen on the chances of Indian Run in he Acomb (2.25), but there's no doubt Ballymount Boy has the best form if he can transfer it to a much quicker surface.

In the next (3.00) Gregory could be vulnerable back in trip under a penalty, so Castle Way and Continuous , who have nothing to find at the weights, are preferred.

I have a feeling Paddington might get beat in the International (3.35), but not enough courage to leave him out, so he joins main rival Mostahdaf .

I'm pretty warm on the chances of Aztec Empire in the fifth (4.10) and he's the banker in a weaker race than he has been contesting on a track and ground that might well suit perfectly.

That just leaves the fillies' handicap (4.45), in which Designer and Pillow Talk , who has some fair form at York, look the two most likely to serve it up to favourite Pinafore, who needs to prove the cheekpieces will work as well again.

York Placepot perm

1.50

1 Equilateral

7 Mondammej

8 Alligator Alley

10 Jm Jungle

2.25

1 Ballymount Boy

5 Indian Run

3.00

4 Castle Way

5 Continuous

3.35

1 Mostahdaf

3 Paddington

4.10

3 Aztec Empire

4.45

3 Designer

7 Pillow Talk

4 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 2 = 64 lines

World Pool tip: Scouse can set up a super Swinger

The Tote World Pool moves on to York this week and the Swinger bet is always popular with overseas punters. That means the pool is often healthy and there may be some value on offer.

The bet requires us to find two horses to finish in the first three and the wide-open sprint handicap (1.50) that kicks off the card looks a good opportunity for us to do exactly that.

Manila Scouse has won his last two starts since being dropped to 5f and might find the 5½f trip ideal in his bid for a hat-trick. Take him alongside the two top-weighted runners, Equilateral and Korker. Both are consistent performers who look sure to threaten the places.

Graeme Rodway

Recommended bet: Tote Swinger (1.50 York)

1 Equilateral

2 Korker

14 Manila Scouse

Combination Swinger (three bets)

