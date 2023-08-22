The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips at York on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Alligator Alley (1.50 York)

Rattled up a hat-trick on the all-weather over the winter and has been running consistently well since returning to the turf in May. Has had a few issues at the start previously but has got away on terms the last twice. Got no run in the Epsom Dash so that performance can be upgraded and then hung his chance away at Doncaster when looking the winner. Last time he was a good third to course specialist Lord Riddeford at Goodwood and his turn must be close.

Continuous (3.00 York)

Returned to the racecourse at three in the Dante Stakes when dead-heating for third behind The Foxes. He wasn’t given a hard time when his chance had gone in the Prix du Jockey Club next time but showed his true worth when chasing home King Of Steel at Royal Ascot. Arguably, this trip will suit him more than likely favourite Gregory, who took the Queen’s Vase over 1m6f at the royal meeting. The favourite must also concede 3lb to Continuous.

Mayo Neighs (5.20 York)

This thrice-raced juvenile was successful on debut at Bath before attempting to follow-up in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot, finishing nearly nine lengths behind Big Evs. Drawn on the wrong side that day, he had only subsequent dual Listed runner-up Alabama in front from those drawn in single figures and looked as if an extra furlong wouldn’t go amiss that day either. Was conceding plenty of weight when a beaten favourite at Haydock last time and the application of first-time blinkers is interesting.

