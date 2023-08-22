Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Continuous (3.00 York)

Not given a hard time when his chance had gone in the Prix du Jockey Club and showed his true worth when chasing home King Of Steel at Royal Ascot. Arguably this trip will suit Aidan O'Brien's colt more than Queen’s Vase winner Gregory, who has to concede 3lb.
David Dennett

Silk
Continuous15:00 York
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Handicappers' nap

Intrinsic Bond (1.50 York)

In the form of his life since joining trainer Michael Wigham, winning at Ascot before being beaten only by an improver there last time, faring best of those up with the pace. Can resume winning ways at a track that should play to his strengths.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Intrinsic Bond13:50 York
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Michael Wigham

Eyecatcher

Barnwell Boy (5.20 York)

Charlie Johnston's colt has had excuses since going into the notebook on his debut and this test promises to suit.
Ron Wood

Silk
Barnwell Boy17:20 York
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Newmarket nap

Intrinsic Bond (1.50 York)

Ran a great race to be just touched off at the Shergar Cup last time and fancied to go one better under Oisin Murphy.
David Milnes

Silk
Intrinsic Bond13:50 York
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Michael Wigham

Speed figures

Red Zone Hero (5.20 York)

Easily landed the odds in an Ayr maiden last month and the clock suggests he can exploit a favourable mark on his handicap bow.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Red Zone Hero17:20 York
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Michael Bell

Dark horse

Neverstopdreaming (6.32 Leicester)

Deserves credit for finishing fourth on her handicap debut at York last time having been slowly away and poorly positioned. Fast ground suits and she has the ability to go close if breaking on terms.
Olly Eden

Silk
Neverstopdreaming18:32 Leicester
View Racecard
Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: James Horton

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Published on 22 August 2023Last updated 18:06, 22 August 2023
icon
