Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders tackles the all-weather card

In-form filly looks the solid option to get us through the opening leg (5.30) of the Wolverhampton Placepot. She never scores by much and she might still be ahead of the handicapper.

Top 5lb claimer Billy Loughnane takes over in the saddle aboard in the following contest (6.00) and that is a real positive for her chances.

William Haggas saddles an interesting debutante in the 7f novice (6.30) in the shape of , who is by No Nay Never and out of a South African Grade 1 winner. She is selected along with , who shaped encouragingly on his debut at Southwell in February.

was weak in the betting when a beaten favourite at Newcastle over 5f in November and can bounce back on her first try at 7f in the next (7.00). There is stamina on the dam's side of her pedigree.

I'll take two in the Class 5 7f handicap (7.30) and they are , who showed much more when runner-up at Southwell on his second start for Tony Carroll this month and , who never got any luck when a beaten favourite here last week.

is the one to rely on in the 1m1½f handicap (8.00). After a 236-day break, he finished a close fifth here in February and is entitled to improve.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.30

5 Kensington Agent

6.00

5 Janaat

6.30

6 Smoky Mountain

9 Girl Racer

7.00

7 Mrs U S A

7.30

8 Plumette

12 Locked N’ Loaded

8.00

1 Point Of Fact

1x1x2x1x2x1 = 4 lines

