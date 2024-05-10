The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson fired in an 11-4 winner last week - find out who he fancies at Lingfield on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

Defiance (3.00 Lingfield)

Defiance landed a historically hot Sandown on his debut in August and that race has thrown up a few subsequent winners, most notably Caviar Heights, who was a comfortable Listed scorer last week, and Futurity Trophy fourth Deira Mile. He was far from disgraced when beaten four lengths into sixth by subsequent 2,000 Guineas fourth Ghostwriter and improved on that effort when second in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom last month. I thought he was the one to take out of the race and he looks sure to improve for this longer trip, having stayed on strongly after being sat a few lengths off the leader on a day when it paid to race prominently, while he should strip fitter for the run.

Remarquee (3.35 Lingfield)

Remarquee has much the best form in the race, having held her own in Group 1 company last year, including looking a touch unlucky when chasing home Irish Guineas winner Tahiyra in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot in June. This is a big drop in class and she won on her reappearance at this level last year, so she should take all the beating.

Madame De Sevigne (4.10 Lingfield)

Madame De Sevigne ran well at big prices in some strong races as a juvenile, and looked better than ever when travelling powerfully for a long way in what looked like another hot novice at Newmarket last time on her first three-year-old start, finishing on the tails of the leaders in fourth. The winner was a well-bred sort from Godolphin, while the runner-up, trained by the Gosdens, cost 280,000gns, so that form should prove to be far stronger than anything she faces here. A mark of 74 could severely underestimate her ability on this handicap debut.

