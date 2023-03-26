Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Speed figures

(5.30 Wolverhampton)

Well beaten favourite on her handicap bow in January but worth another chance.

Dave Edwards

Cool Lightning 17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

The Punt nap

(3.15 Lingfield)

She made an eye-catching debut over course and distance last month, beating the favourite who subsequently won at the track next time out.

Liam Headd

Ermesinde 15:15 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(4.30 Wincanton)

Caught the eye with a staying-on fourth last time and now goes up in trip for his handicap debut.

Mark Brown

Whenitrainsitpours 16:30 Wincanton View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(2.00 Wincanton)

Posted a career best RPR when winning easily at Exeter earlier this month and can defy a 9lb rise in the handicap.

Steve Mason

Hititi 14:00 Wincanton View Racecard

West Country

(4.00 Wincanton)

Travelled strongly when second at Taunton last time. Still unexposed and can go one better.

James Stevens

Western General 16:00 Wincanton View Racecard

Dark horse

(4.15 Lingfield)

Struggled over hurdles but took a step in the right direction when beaten only 2 and a half lengths here at the beginning of March. A step up to 1m4f should bring out improvement and looks to have a solid chance in this.

Rob Sutton

Afternoon Tea 16:15 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.