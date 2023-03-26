Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Speed figures

Cool Lightning (5.30 Wolverhampton)

Well beaten favourite on her handicap bow in January but worth another chance.
Dave Edwards

Cool Lightning17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
Jky: Neil Callan (-lb)Tnr: James Tate

The Punt nap

Ermesinde (3.15 Lingfield)

She made an eye-catching debut over course and distance last month, beating the favourite who subsequently won at the track next time out.
Liam Headd

Ermesinde15:15 Lingfield (A.W)
Jky: Benoit De La Sayette (3lb)Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Eyecatcher

Whenitrainsitpours (4.30 Wincanton)

Caught the eye with a staying-on fourth last time and now goes up in trip for his handicap debut.
Mark Brown

Whenitrainsitpours16:30 Wincanton
Jky: Harry Reed (-lb)Tnr: Milton Harris

Handicappers' nap

Hititi (2.00 Wincanton)

Posted a career best RPR when winning easily at Exeter earlier this month and can defy a 9lb rise in the handicap.
Steve Mason

Hititi14:00 Wincanton
Jky: Harry Kimber (3lb)Tnr: Robert Walford

West Country

Western General (4.00 Wincanton)

Travelled strongly when second at Taunton last time. Still unexposed and can go one better.
James Stevens

Western General16:00 Wincanton
Jky: Brendan Powell (-lb)Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Dark horse

Afternoon Tea (4.15 Lingfield)

Struggled over hurdles but took a step in the right direction when beaten only 2 and a half lengths here at the beginning of March. A step up to 1m4f should bring out improvement and looks to have a solid chance in this.
Rob Sutton

Afternoon Tea16:15 Lingfield (A.W)
Jky: Rossa Ryan (-lb)Tnr: Tony Carroll

Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing 

Published on 26 March 2023Last updated 18:42, 26 March 2023
