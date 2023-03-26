Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Speed figures
Cool Lightning (5.30 Wolverhampton)
Well beaten favourite on her handicap bow in January but worth another chance.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Ermesinde (3.15 Lingfield)
She made an eye-catching debut over course and distance last month, beating the favourite who subsequently won at the track next time out.
Liam Headd
Eyecatcher
Whenitrainsitpours (4.30 Wincanton)
Caught the eye with a staying-on fourth last time and now goes up in trip for his handicap debut.
Mark Brown
Handicappers' nap
Hititi (2.00 Wincanton)
Posted a career best RPR when winning easily at Exeter earlier this month and can defy a 9lb rise in the handicap.
Steve Mason
West Country
Western General (4.00 Wincanton)
Travelled strongly when second at Taunton last time. Still unexposed and can go one better.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Afternoon Tea (4.15 Lingfield)
Struggled over hurdles but took a step in the right direction when beaten only 2 and a half lengths here at the beginning of March. A step up to 1m4f should bring out improvement and looks to have a solid chance in this.
Rob Sutton
