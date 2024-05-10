Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Ascot

Zouzanna

2.05 Ascot

This is the first super Saturday of the summer as ITV4 broadcasts eight races from three different courses on the Flat and over jumps. It’s a punters’ paradise and the best bet on a busy afternoon is Zouzanna, who looks set to land the mile fillies’ handicap (2.05) at Ascot.

The lightly raced Zoustar filly made a winning reappearance over a mile at Haydock in May last year, so evidently goes well fresh, and produced an even better performance when landing a 7f handicap at this course in September. She kept on strongly to score going away.

She nearly followed up when beaten just a neck into third at Newmarket on her next outing and appeared to be progressing well before a disappointing final run of the campaign back at Newmarket in October. That run is easily forgiven as she didn’t look at home on soft ground.

She races off the same mark here, which is just 3lb higher than when successful at this track last season, and looks sure to have improved again after a winter break for Harry Charlton, who has struck with seasonal returners Hand Of God, Blue Day and Pratigya in recent weeks.

